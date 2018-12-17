WWE News: What happened after WWE TLC went off the air? (Video)

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

The main event of the last WWE PV of 2018, WWE TLC, saw the first ever women's TLC match with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

The brutal match saw the three women steal the show, leaving it all in the ring. Just when it looked like either Becky or Charlotte Flair would win the match, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey came out and pushed over the ladder Lynch and Flair were going back and forth on. This left Asuka wide open to capitalize and win the SmackDown Women's Championship, her first title on the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have beef with Ronda Rousey. Becky attacked Rousey ahead of Survivor Series and was injured later that night. Charlotte ended up facing Rousey at Survivor Series and got herself DQ-ed from the match after a brutal attack on Rousey with a steel chair.

Rousey getting her revenge at WWE TLC sets up future bouts with Becky and Charlotte Flair perfectly. It will be interesting to see how WWE play their cards now.

The heart of the matter

WWE shared the following video on their YouTube page after TLC showing what happened afterward. As you can see in the video, the crowd were still hot for Becky despite her loss and chanted her name as she made her way out of the arena.

Before exiting, Becky promised that she would be back. You can check out the full video below:

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will have two of the best women in WWE's rosters waiting for her at the WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 35 respectively. At this point, it looks like we will have Rousey v Flair at the Rumble and then Rousey and Becky's singles match at WrestleMania 35.

