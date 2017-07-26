WWE News: What happened before SmackDown LIVE went on the air?

The dark match was pretty boring.

The Hype Bros took on The Ascension in a boring dark match

What’s the story?

Before the July 25, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live kicked off, The Hype Bros took on The Ascension in a dark match.

Pre show dark match : Ascension vs Hype Bros. — Brandon Nelson (@oneuptilsunup) July 25, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE always puts on dark matches for the live audience which aren't broadcast on television. These matches usually take place before or after the show is taped.

The heart of the matter

The Hype Bros, consisting of Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley, have a history with the Ascension, which is composed of Konnor and Victor. In last year’s SummerSlam pre-show, the Hype Bros teamed up with American Alpha and the Usos to take part in a 12-man tag team match against The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and The Ascension.

Later on, The Hype Bros defeated The Ascension on an episode of SmackDown Live and qualified to represent Team SmackDown in the 10-on-10 Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match at Survivor Series.

In today’s dark match, though, at The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia, The Hype Bros defeated The Ascension without any fuss. According to the viewers, it was a very boring match. However, Mojo Rawley, who is from Alexandria, VA, was over with the crowd.

@davemeltzerWON opening SD dark match hype bros over Ascension via pinfall boring match tho @MojoRawleyWWE was over big — J.D (@IMTHE1ANDONLYOZ) July 25, 2017

What’s next?

Several rumours suggest that the Hype Bros will break up soon. They started to show signs of discontent at the Independence Day Battle Royal.

Author’s take

It’s a great thing that the WWE organises dark matches which allow the live audience to experience something that doesn't air on television. However, it doesn’t really help if it’s a boring match.

