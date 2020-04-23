Maverick and Atlas

On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Jake Atlas registered a victory over Drake Maverick in an Interim Cruiserweight title tournament match. A Cartwheel DDT from the top ended things for Maverick.

Jake Atlas consoled Drake Maverick after the show

Soon after the victory, Atlas was interviewed and the young gun shared his thoughts on his win over Maverick. Suddenly, he saw Maverick leaving the arena. Atlas decided to stop him and console him following tonight's loss. Here's what Atlas had to say to Maverick:

I'm fighting for my mom, my sister, my family. When I look at you, I see that in your eyes too. It's more than just about you. Probably more than just about your career. This is life. We've had it rough in our own way. Looking at you in the ring, taught me something. We belong. In life, we belong.

Atlas further stated that he believes in Maverick. He gave the released Superstar a quick pat before leaving the spot. You can check out the entire segment in the video below:

Maverick made a name for himself last year when he was featured heavily alongside R-Truth in the 24/7 title segments. At the peak of the title's popularity, Truth pinned Maverick in his own wedding to win back his title.

Maverick was one of several Superstars who were recently let go by WWE, as a part of budget cuts. He will compete in the remainder of the tournament and is set to face Kushida and Tony Nese in his upcoming matches.