WWE News: What Roman Reigns told Cain Velasquez backstage on SmackDown revealed

Cain Velasquez and Roman Reigns.

Cain Velasquez is used to being a hot commodity in the world of MMA but he is now experiencing the same kind of buzz in the unfamiliar pro wrestling territory as well.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion recently made his first WWE appearance on SmackDown's premiere episode on Fox and confronted an old adversary of his, Brock Lesnar.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi caught up with Velasquez after the show ended and asked the Mexican mixed martial artist a few interesting questions.

Velasquez opened up about the 'surreal' experience of meeting Triple H and Vince McMahon. He also shared what Roman Reigns told him backstage during the show.

Reigns told Velasquez, "It's awesome to see you here and hopefully we see more of you here."

Velasquez was asked about how his showdown with Lesnar in a WWE ring compared to his fight against the Beast Incarnate for the UFC in 2010, a UFC title fight that Velasquez comfortably won.

"It was a different world, but it felt the same, the same intensity that was there from the first time we fought. The same feelings came back. It's a different world, yes, but those same feelings are there when he's staring at me and I'm staring at him, like, 'It's time to go.' ... The crowd reaction was awesome, the energy, it's something that I gotta take in more of and I will once I get better at this. I could feel the energy and people just loving it."

The 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion also confirmed working out a deal with WWE and stated that his rich rivalry with Lesnar can be used to tell a great story.

"Yeah, we just worked it out and do some things here and there. I think it's a great story, a great rivalry between me and Brock. There's a strong tie from UFC to WWE now, it's the same type of feeling when I fought him in Anaheim [at UFC 121]."

Velasquez also cleared the air regarding the knee brace that he wore during his SmackDown appearance and clarified that he won't be needed surgery before his in-ring debut for WWE. Velasquez claimed that his knee is getting better and he is only focused on improving in the ring.

"No, it's good. It's getting better, so just leave it the way it is. Work on getting better in the ring and getting conformable out there as much as I can." H/T Credit: WrestlingInc

Cain Velasquez is rumoured to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st in Saudi Arabia.