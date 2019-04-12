×
WWE News: Vince McMahon's reaction to Hulk Hogan leaving for WCW revealed

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.39K   //    12 Apr 2019, 12:06 IST

Hogan and Vince sharing the ring
Hogan and Vince sharing the ring

What's the story?

Former WWE writer Bruce Pritchard recently talked about Hulk Hogan's WCW departure on his 'Something To Wrestle With' podcast.

Prichard stated that by the end of 1993, Vince McMahon had accepted the fact that Hogan was looking for greener pastures, and the relationship between the two parties was strained.


In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as the greatest Superstar to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

He was a major reason why WrestleMania took off and is the biggest wrestling event of the year today.

By 1993, Hogan knew that his aura was diminishing at a rapid rate in WWE. Eventually, he jumped ship to WCW and that turned out to be one of the best decisions of his career.


The heart of the matter

Bruce Prichard, former WWE writer, spoke in depth on the topic of Hogan's departure to WCW and Vince McMahon's feelings towards the decision. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.

Prichard stated that the relationship between Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon had slowly deteriorated over the course of that year. Hogan was using WCW talent for his movie, Thunder in Paradise.

He didn't bother to ask Vince McMahon to lend him some of WWE's talent, and it was a statement by Hogan that he would be leaving anytime soon.

You always went through that breakup period where at first you are sad, and then you get to the angry stage. But I think it ran its course with Hulk where he was going off and doing other things, to, well, that son of a b**** is now flirting with WCW and is using their talents, and is not even calling us for our talents.
He continued thus:

So, I think there were hurt feelings, probably on both sides that made it, okay, we will show him, or from his perspective he will show us. It went both ways.

What's next?

Hulk Hogan is on good terms with WWE once again. He will likely be used in special appearances over time. Fans and even the locker room have had mixed reactions about the legend's return!

Where would Hogan be today, if he hadn't jumped ship to WCW in 1993?

