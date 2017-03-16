WWE News: What will Lana do with Rusev out of action?

What’s The Story?

After ‘The Bulgarian Brute’ Rusev recently sustained a shoulder injury, ‘The Ravishing Russian’ Lana has been out of main-roster action, albeit temporarily. That’s because she’s been working at the WWE performance Center and making in-ring appearances as a wrestler, namely her recent performance at NXT’s house show over the weekend.

With her ‘Handsome’ husband out of action, Lana seems to be honing her wrestling skills for the time-being.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Lana (real name- Catherine Joy Perry) is best known for her incredible mic skills as the manager of her real-life husband Rusev (real name- Miroslav Barnyashev) who is 2-time WWE United States champion.

The Heart of The Matter

With Rusev’s shoulder injury keeping him on the shelf for Wrestlemania and the couple of months that’ll follow, Lana is working real hard to make sure her ring-craft catches up with her widely-appreciated promos. Here is the Ravishing Russian’s tweet regarding the same-

There is no rest for the wicked ...Off to Orlando & @WWENXT to keep on learning — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 7, 2017

Also read: WWE News: Lana reveals her ambition to become Women's champion

What’s Next?

Lana seems to be actively participating as a performer now that she’s free, albeit temporarily, of her managerial duties with Rusev. Look for WWE to keep grooming her as a potential star inside the squared-circle.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Lana’s recent appearance as a wrestler at NXT’s house show and her constant work in the WWE Performance Center alludes to the fact that the WWE may have plans to use her as a main-roster in-ring performer in the near future. The beautiful valet is looking to follow in the footsteps of her husband, training and learning the ropes of the game to become an active performer on the WWE Women’s roster.

