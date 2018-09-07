WWE News: When will Brock Lesnar make his UFC return?

Lesnar shoves UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

What's the story?

WWE superstar Brock Lesnar could be competing in the UFC as early as February next year, after last fighting for the company in 2016.

In case you didn't know

Brock Lesnar joined WWE in 2002, before leaving two years later after WrestleMania 20.

In October 2007, Lesnar signed with the Ulitmate Fighting Championship league, defeating Randy Couture in his third match to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Lesnar rejoined the WWE in 2012, winning the WWE World Championship in 2014.

At UFC 200 in 2016, Lesnar made a one-off return, defeating Mark Hunt. He was later found to have used performance-enhancing drugs for the fight.

Lesnar has since re-entered the USADA's testing pool, and if he passes, will be eligible to fight again from January 2019.

At UFC 226, Lesnar made an appearance, shoving newly-crowned UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer, Lesnar has yet to sign a deal with UFC, but is heavily expected to in the coming weeks.

The same report also states that Lesnar has been 'hard fight' training, with Cormier in mind as an opponent.

According to the UFC Heavyweight Champion himself, the match could take place during the NFL's SuperBowl weekend, which would be Saturday, February 2.

During the build-up for his Summerslam match against Roman Reigns, Lesnar displayed a much leaner physique, with speculation that Brock is training at 270lbs, much lighter than he was during his initial UFC career.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see which way Lesnar goes, and whether he still has that UFC fighter in him.

It is currently unclear when Daniel Cormier's next fight will be, though he has said he will fight former champion Stipe Miocic if Lesnar is unavailable.