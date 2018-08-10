WWE News: When will Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish wrestle again?

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.05K // 10 Aug 2018, 18:45 IST

Bobby Fish

What's the story?

Bobby Fish is set to be out of action until the end of the year. He suffered multiple injuries in March, and according to latest reports, hasn't recovered from them yet.

In case you didn't know...

Fish joined the WWE in the summer of 2017, and has aligned himself with Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and current NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

Before joining the WWE, Fish worked for companies such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In March 2018, Fish suffered multiple injuries at an NXT Live event. Fish suffered a torn ACL and a torn MCL in his left knee.

Fish underwent successful surgery to heal his ACL and MCL.

Despite being injured, Fish has continued to appear with the Undisputed Era, appearing in backstage segments and non-wrestling roles with the group.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fish will remain out of action until the end of the year. He will be absent from in-ring competition until November or December at the earliest.

Prior to this recent report, it had been believed that Fish would only have been out for six months. That would have meant he would have returned in September.

What's next?

Since debuting, Fish, alongside O'Reilly, Strong and Cole, have been one of the most entertaining groups in NXT.

It is, of course, a shame to see such a talented superstar be unable to perform. However, returning from injury is something that takes as long as it needs to.

There is no point in Fish returning early without healing properly, as he could risk suffering a more serious injury than the one he is currently dealing with.

Hopefully, when he returns he will be injury free and get back to what he does best: entertaining the NXT fans each and every week.