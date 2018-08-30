Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Which two WWE Superstars did Nick 'Magnus' Aldis want TNA to sign?

Thomas Lowson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.55K   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:10 IST

Aldis,
Aldis, as the NWA World Champion.

What's the story?

Current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has said how he wanted TNA Wrestling to sign Neville and Finn Bálor whilst he was with the company.

In case you didn't know...

Aldis competed in TNA from 2008 to 2015, debuting as Brutus Magnus, before joining the Brtish Invasion with fellow Brits Doug Williams and Rob Terry.

In 2013, Aldis captured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, aligning himself with Dixie Carter and defeating AJ Styles in the TNA icon's last match with the company.

He is married to Mickie James, who competes in WWE on Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, Aldis said how he felt several stars would've done better in the Memphis run company.

"I told them to sign, over the years, Neville; I told them to sign over the years Prince Devitt [Finn Bálor] - but that's another story."

When asked about the Young Bucks (who competed in TNA Wrestling years ago) Aldis said how the duo had become one of the most popular teams ever.

"They believed in their ability in what they can do. They're The Young Bucks, they're not Generation Me, or this other thing, they are the Young Bucks; they are Nick and Matt and they stuck to it.
"It resonated with people. People started to get behind it and look at where they are at now."

What's next?

Aldis will be defending the NWA World Championship at upcoming independent super-show All In against Cody.

All In will take place on September 1st in Chicago, Illinois, and is the creation of Cody and the Young Bucks.

In addition to the NWA title match, the match will feature an ROH World Championship match, between current champion Jay Lethal, and a yet to be determined opponent.

