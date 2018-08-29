WWE News: Goldberg still wants to face this WWE legend

Goldberg and The Undertaker square off, at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

What's the story?

Former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg has said he still wants to wrestle The Undertaker if the opportunity was there.

In case you didn't know

Goldberg was a huge star in WCW, capturing the World Championship from 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan.

After WCW folded, the former football star joined WWE in 2003, but left after one year.

In November 2016, he returned, and later captured the Universal championship from Kevin Owens, before losing the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on 'Inside the Ropes', the former Universal champion said how he would want to face the deadman if he became available.

“I would like to have it if it came available and it was right and people wanted it I’m still capable of doing it. Because once I sit here and say it’s a match I’d like to have that means I’m asking for it — I’m not asking for anything — I’m just saying if the cards fell right I wouldn’t say no.”

When asked about his friendship with Mark Calloway, the man behind the Undertaker, Goldberg said how the two have been friends for years.

I knew Mark back when he was bouncing in Atlanta while I was playing football with The Falcons ... he and I have been friends, acquaintances for a long time. I’ve always looked up to him man, he’s Taker.

What he’s meant to the wrestling business in WWF, WWE, to all the kids and fans — he’s a legend. Anytime you’re around the guy or you’re lucky enough to be in the ring with the guy it’s cool as hell.”

What's next?

Despite being a Hall of Famer, Goldberg has never said he was done wrestling. And with the Deadman's schedule, it looks like this match would have to take place at a WrestleMania.

