WWE News: Which WWE superstar inspired Big Show's incredible weight loss?

Big Show returns at No Way Out and faces off against boxer Floyd Mayweather.

What's the story?

WWE Superstar and ambassador The Big Show has said that John Cena inspired him to lose over 100lbs, in an interview with CBS.

In case you didn't know

Big Show debuted in WCW in 1995, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in his first match, against Hulk Hogan.

In 1999, the seven-foot star joined the WWF, and has become a 3-time WWE World Champion, as well as a Grand slam champion.

In December 2006, Show took an extended hiatus after losing the ECW World Championship, with his weight being the primary factor.

He returned at the No Way Out event in February 2008, after losing over 100lbs.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to CBS San Francisco's Chuck Caroll, Show described his weight loss as "John Cena's fault."

"John and I were just cracking jokes on each other, and I made the comment about a giant with abs, who’d want to see that? And John Cena looked me square in the eye and said, ‘Yeah, a giant with abs. Who would want to see that?’"

“And he walked off. But the way he said it, he challenged me that I couldn’t do it. And it really upset me so bad that I got my act together that week and started in.

When asked about his diet, Show said how he has often comfort-ate.

I always associated food with comfort. Thanksgiving, holidays, family, you’re having a bad day, you eat something good because it comforts you.

“You have to learn to find another way to comfort yourself and give yourself, basically give yourself a hug without giving yourself bad food that’s gonna make you worse in the long run

What's next

The Big Show has seemingly retired from in-ring competition and now works with the company in an ambassador role.