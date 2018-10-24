WWE News: Who knew about Reigns' Leukemia diagnosis before RAW?

Reigns vacated the Universal Championship this week on RAW.

What's the story?

No one backstage at this week's Monday Night RAW knew about the Leukemia diagnosis of Roman Reigns, according to PWTorch.

In case you didn't know

Roman is one of the company's top stars, entering the main event scene in 2014, and being a former Tag Team, Intercontinental, United States, WWE and Universal Champion.

This week on RAW, Reigns vacated the Universal Championship, after announcing he was battling with Leukemia.

The Grand slam champion explained that he had first been diagnosed aged 22, and although he had gone into remission in 2008, the disease had returned.

The heart of the matter

According to PWTorch's Wade Keller, no one backstage at RAW was aware of the reason behind Reigns vacating the title, until Roman announced it live.

"Fellow wrestlers, the writers, and even the announcers didn't know, and were not tipped off ahead of time," Keller said.

Keller added that there is a small chance that a close circle of friends may have been aware, but did not speculate who may have known, if they did.

According to the report, everyone backstage was shocked by the news, and none of them were tipped off that a big announcement was to be made.

EXCLUSIVE: Moments after announcing that his returning leukemia has forced him to relinquish the Universal Championship, @WWERomanReigns is met with an outpouring of support backstage. #Raw pic.twitter.com/JRv0iYLILJ — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

What's next?

Since Reigns has vacated the title, the upcoming Triple Threat championship match at WWE Crown Jewel will now be a singles match between former Universal champion Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be the second show in the ten-year deal between the WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first show took place in April, with Reigns facing Lesnar for the title, and Strowman winning the 50 Man, Greatest Royal Rumble match.