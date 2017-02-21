WWE News: Who was Nia Jax's opponent Sarah Pierce?

by Carl Gac News 21 Feb 2017, 15:05 IST

What’s the story?

On the last episode of Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax again faced a “local talent” and destroyed her in a very short amount of time. The woman was named as Sarah Pierce on Raw, but she is, in fact, a Southern California-based Indie wrestler named Heather Monroe.

In case you didn’t know...

Nia Jax has become the monster of the Women's Division on Raw. She has faced and destroyed, numerous women similar to the way she did last night against Pierce. Jax has made the step up from NXT to the main roster pretty well, and will at some point become the Raw Women’ s Champion, potentially coming off the back of her long-running feud with current Champion Bayley.

Heather Monroe is a popular name on the Southern California indie scene. She appeared in renowned female only promotion Shimmer in late 2016 and looks to have a good future in professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Having Nia Jax beat women who are not a part of the full-time roster is a great way to give her a lot of wins and make her look like the monster she really should be in WWE. It gives WWE the opportunity to make Nia Jax look a lot better than she may actually be, and get her ready to become the Women’s Champion down the line.

What’s next?

Nia Jax should keep on beating local talents in this same way. Before heading to the top of the card in the Women’s division and actually challenging for the gold, Jax can build up an aura of being a monstrous villain by destroying so many opponents.

A big match could be on the cards at WrestleMania, with a rumoured fatal four way for the Women’s Championship set to take place, featuring current Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax.

Sprotskeeda’s take

Having Jax continue to destroy women like this is the perfect way to make her look like an unstoppable machine, without having to sacrifice any of the other stars of the Raw Women’s Division.

If WWE wants to make her look like a credible challenger for the Women’s Championship then they should keep rolling these kinds of opponents off the production line for her to beat up and pin.

