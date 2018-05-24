WWE News: Who was responsible for the matches on this week's episode of Raw?

What happened behind the scenes this week on Raw?

Kevin Owens hit Roman Reigns with a Rolling Senton during their match

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw received criticism for being an average show which turned away viewers. The show had a record low viewership in 2018.

Fightful.com reported the list of producers who were in charge of each match and segment.

The Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley's sister segment did not have a producer's name listed with it.

Thanks to SEScoops for the heads-up.

In case you didn't know...

Since Backlash, the weekly episodes of Monday Night Raw have not received the best reactions from the fans. The shows have been said to be slower and lacked any real storyline progression. Other than the qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, there has not been any stories of interest to the fans.

This week's show drew criticism for the segment with Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley, where male wrestlers dressed as Lashley's sisters came out to the ring. According to fans, the other segments also fell short, as they were treated to matches they had seen before, with Bobby Roode having faced Elias on multiple occasions before.

The heart of the matter

The producers for each of the segments are listed below:

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens & Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal - Tyson Kidd and Michael Hayes Fatal 4-Way match: Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan vs. Natalya vs. Dana Brooke - Sarah Stock Breezango vs the B-Team - D-Von Dudley Dolph Ziggler vs Chad Gable - Jamie Noble No Way Jose vs Baron Corbin - Dean Malenko Elias vs Bobby Roode - Arn Anderson Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman - Jamie Noble

D-Von Dudley is often the person in charge of tag team matches due to his experience in the match type. As previously mentioned, the Lashley segment did not have a producer's name listed.

What's next?

WWE will look to improve their product as they head towards the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Their low ratings will not help them with negotiations for Monday Night Raw's network contract coming up.

Author's take

The spell after WrestleMania and before SummerSlam is always a dead period in wrestling, with many filler-feuds. This year it is no different and as the company heads towards SummerSlam, they will work on improving their product with more interesting feuds.