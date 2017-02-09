WWE Rumors: Reason why Goldberg will win the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane

According to sources, next time Goldberg faces Lesnar will be in the main event at Wrestlemania, for the Universal Championship. But why?

It is being heavily rumoured that Goldberg will end the Kevin Owens Universal Title reign at Fastlane in Wisconsin in March.

What’s the story?

Cageside Seats has reported in its rumour round-up that the reason Goldberg is set to defeat Kevin Owens at the Fastlane pay-per-view is so that Vince McMahon can have the third and final encounter between Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg headline Wrestlemania 33.

McMahon believes that having the third battle between the two titans being for the title will make it the biggest the match on the card. It is widely believed that this match is almost certainly locked in for Orlando come April 2nd.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE managed to tempt Goldberg out of retirement and wrestling exile in late 2016. As soon as this happened, the entire WWE universe clamoured for the rematch to the pair’s heavily criticised match-up at Wrestlemania 20.

Duly, the fans were given what they wanted and Goldberg surprised everyone with an 86 second victory over Lesnar at Survivor Series, before a brief encounter was set up during the Royal Rumble match in January, which led to Goldberg eliminating the Beast Incarnate just moments after the former’s arrival.

Lesnar and Heyman then put out a challenge to Goldberg, a final match on the grandest stage of all.

The heart of the matter

On the 6th February episode of RAW, Goldberg interrupted Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to first, accept the proposal put forward by Heyman and Lesnar, confirming what many of us had guessed, before then challenging Owens to a battle for the Universal Championship at Fastlane in March.

According to Cageside Seats, this is going to lead to Owens dropping the title to Goldberg leading to the next encounter between him and Lesnar at Wrestlemania to be fought for the title. Apparently, this chain of events is due to Vince McMahon's desire to have this match main event Wrestlemania with the title on the line.

What’s next?

A lot of what happens next depends heavily on the results at Fastlane. There is a chance after all that these are rumours. However, if Goldberg does defeat the current Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the upcoming RAW exclusive Pay Per View, then it adds a welcome fresh stipulation to the Lesnar vs. Goldberg match that has already been confirmed for Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

Sportskeeda’s take

This potential new twist in the Lesnar and Goldberg saga is a very interesting one, and one that we feel will invigorate their rumoured final match-up on the biggest stage of them all – Wrestlemania.

The feud so far has been exceptionally well-built by the WWE, which is a rarity in the modern era, and the added idea of this final bout being for Championship gold creates an improved sense of atmosphere around the match, one that is definitely worthy of headlining any Wrestlemania.

