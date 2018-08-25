WWE News: Is There Tension Between Two Members of The WWE Women's Division?

Lana and Namoi dance together on SmackDown Live, in 'happier times'.

What's the story?

Despite their onscreen feuds, most of WWE's roster is known for having good relations with each other behind the scenes. This may no longer be the case, however, as WWE SmackDown Live superstar Naomi recently took to Twitter to say that she was no longer on speaking terms with Lana.

In case you didn't know

Naomi is a former 2-time SmackDown Live Women's Champion, winning the title at Elimination Chamber 2017 and WrestleMania 33. She made her debut on season 3 of the original NXT, and made her main roster debut in January 2012, as part of the Funkadacytls.

Lana debuted in the revamped NXT, before making her main roster the night after WrestleMania 30, as the manager for Rusev. Lana and Rusev would part ways onscreen in 2015, before getting back together, after TMZ reported that the couple had got engaged.

In 2017, Lana competed for Naomi's SmackDown Live Women's Championship but was unsuccessful in winning the gold. The two have also worked together on E!'s Total Divas.

The heart of the matter

Taking on Twitter, Naomi addressed her fans and described Lana going to see Beyoncé without her as a "difficult betrayal" and said that she had "lived her best life without me".

I would like for everyone to know (deep breath) @LanaWWE and I are no longer on speaking terms at this point in life. Reason being, she went to Beyoncé’s concert and lived her best life unbeknownst to me! Thanks to everyone who’s supporting me through this difficult betrayal. — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 24, 2018

Obviously tongue-in-cheek, Naomi thanked the WWE Universe for their constant support.

In an interview last year with AfterBuzz TV, as part of their Total Divas aftershow, Naomi said how she would love to face 'the Queen' in the ring one day.

"I would have to say Beyonce, because she’s my idol. Beyonce is great at everything, you can’t be great at wrestling too. I think that is one thing she’s not good at & I would be better at her."

In the same interview, Naomi also said how she would want to bring back former stars, such as Melina, Lita and Trish Stratus.

Given the fact that she idolised Beyonce so much, it no doubt was a 'shock' to her that her friend Lana went to the show without her.

What's next?

Whilst this is funny, don't expect it to factor onto their on-screen lives. Lana is currently feuding with Zelina Vega, as part of the Rusev-Andrade 'Cien' Almas feud. At any other point in time, WWE might have developed this into a feud, although it can still feature in the future on Total Divas.