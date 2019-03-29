WWE News: Why Nikki Bella was forced to retire

What’s the story?

Nikki Bella confirmed earlier this week that she has retired from pro-wrestling. The former WWE Diva's champion, along with her twin sister, Brie Bella confirmed it on the final episode of their TV Show, Total Bellas.

Reports suggested that they were leaving WWE to focus on their business but she has confirmed that that is not the main reason. Talking on her new podcast, The Bellas Podcast, she revealed that her body was no longer able to handle what it takes inside the ring.

In case you didn’t know…

Bella twins were a huge part of the women's division for the past decade and were a fan favorite. Nikki was dating John Cena after his divorce but that relationship ended recently.

The 16-time WWE champion proposed in the ring at WrestleMania and it looked like they were all set to marry. However, things took a wild turn and they broke their engagement.

The heart of the matter

Nikki Bella has revealed that she has not been in good shape recently and her body was not taking it anymore. She did have a neck issue during her time in WWE and that is once again, the main reason for her retirement.

Talking on her podcast, she said, “Something we really couldn’t air on Total Bellas is that people didn’t realize how hard my comeback was for me to go back to a place that I called home and met the love of my life.”

She continued, “[…] when they showed you that I made the decision [to retire] because I couldn’t hang with the girls in the ring anymore, what they also don’t air—because they never want me to talk about my neck [but] it is because of my neck.”

She also compared her situation to that of Paige and said, “You saw what happened to Paige. Paige and I have the same hardware. So if I was to get kicked in the back of the head, I would get paralyzed too or even worse.”

What’s next?

Nikki and Brie Bella have already spoken about a comeback as they want to lay their hands on the women's tag-titles. However, they will surely not be making a return any time soon.

