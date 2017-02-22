WWE News: Reason why Stone Cold Steve Austin was backstage during RAW

The Texas Rattlesnake was present during RAW at the Staples Center.

by Rohit Relan News 22 Feb 2017, 23:35 IST

Stone Cold Steve Austin last appeared at Wrestlemania 32

What’s the story?

Stone Cold Steve Austin was present backstage at this week’s RAW and while many speculated about an in-ring segment with the Rock, nothing sadly came to fruition. According to Inquisitr.com, the reason for the Texas Rattlesnake’s presence will disappoint the fans.

Steve Austin was in attendance at Staples Center just to meet his friends and other superstars.

Both The Rock and Stone Cold were present at the Staples Center for Raw but none of them appeared at the main show. Prior to the show, The Rock’s presence caught fire on social media.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s presence was not noticed as much as The Great One’s by the IWC. Although after learning about both legend’s presence backstage, fans were immensely disappointed as none of them showed up on the show.

The Rock did make two appearances, one before and one after Raw, hence not disappointing the fans in attendance. During the dark segments, he also made a call to CM Punk.

The heart of the matter

The Rock was present at the Staples Center to shoot a sequence for his production’s upcoming film ‘Fighting With My Family’ which is based on Paige’s life. Paige’s debut match against AJ Lee in which Paige won the Divas Championship was recreated on RAW. Unlike Rock, Stone Cold had not notified the fans about his intentions of attending the show prior to the event.

The reason that he laid low was because he was apparently there to meet his friends. A few weeks ago, Kelly Kelly had attended one of the Raw events and ended up agreeing to appear at Wrestlemania Axxess. So do we have another epic plan brewing up?

There have been multiple reports about WWE contacting female talents who have had stints with the company before. so we wouldn’t be surprised if WWE reached to to other legendary names.

What’s Next?

Wrestlemania season is around the corner and such matters hardly go unnoticed. Even though Steve Austin has hung his boots, he has appeared in various roles apart from wrestling and especially at the Showcase of the Immortals. The addition of The Hellraiser to Golberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship as the guest referee would make it the biggest match of this era.

Steve Austin replacing Mick Foley as Raw’s GM will also be welcomed by the WWE Universe.

Sportskeeda’s Take.

According to Vince McMahon, nobody could draw fans like Stone Cold Steve Austin and we won’t disagree. A Stone cold appearance at Wrestlemania is almost certain every year. However, we feel that adding him to regular TV programs would take the viewership to another level.

The fans still get a chill up their spine whenever they hear the glass break and witness Stone Cold walk down the ramp. Seeing him back in the squared-ring anytime in the future would be a delight.