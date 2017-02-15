WWE News: Vince McMahon not happy with Braun Strowman for using banned phrase

The boss was legit pissed with the behemoth after RAW.

by Carl Gac News 15 Feb 2017, 23:50 IST

Braun Strowman was in hot water with Vince McMahon

What’s the story?

WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley recently spoke about Vince McMahon being unhappy with Braun Strowman after the giant used a banned phrase on RAW.

In case you didn’t know...

During his appearance this week on Lillian Garcia’s Making Their Way to the Ring, Foley spoke about Strowman using the line “I want a title shot” on a recent episode of RAW. Vince McMahon heard him say that and immediately became lost is cool.

When Strowman made his way to the back, he was collared by McMahon. The WWE Chairman told him that he should have used the phrase “title match”.

The heart of the matter

A document was leaked on the internet a few years ago, apparently showing words and phrases that Vince McMahon had banned his commentators from using. On that list were things like “house show”, “backstage” and even saying “World Wrestling Entertainment”. Instead, it’s “Live Event”, “in the locker room area” and just “WWE”.

It’s strange that certain terms aren’t deemed acceptable, but with Vince being the top man, he surely has the final say.

What’s next?

Strowman has continued to get a monster push. Thus, it doesn’t look like he was punished apart from being reprimanded by Vince for using the incorrect term. In fact, Strowman should have a big future in the company, with a match against Roman Reigns set to take place at FastLane in a couple of weeks time.

On top of that, Strowman could be in a big match at WrestleMania 33, possibly a career-defining one.

SportsKeeda’s Take

It really does seem weird to think that Vince McMahon has such restrictions on the usage of certain words and phrases. It would seem that his way of thinking is that it makes the company seem more professional that pulls it away from the old fashioned world of professional wrestling.

Vince’s way of speaking has become the norm in professional wrestling and that has happened all due to his strict policies and bans.