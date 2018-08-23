WWE News: Will Randy Orton be punished following misconduct allegations?

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live superstar Randy Orton will not receive any further punishment other than a telling off after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were made towards the Viper.

In case you didn't know

Orton debuted in WWE in 2002 and is a multi-time World Champion, as well as a former Intercontinental champion, Tag Team Champion and the United States champion.

In addition, he won the 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble matches, the 2013 RAW Money In the Bank ladder match, and has main-event WrestleMania 25 and WrestleMania 30.

Orton has been known for having an attitude, with allegations in 2006 that the third-generation-superstar defecated in the bags of female talent.

Most recently, it was alleged that Orton would shove his hand in his genitals, before offering to shake a new writers hand, and would chastise them if they didn't, according to former writer Court Bauer.

For every new writer that would show up, he come in the room put his hand down his pants, pull out his d***, touch himself, then say 'I'm Randy Orton, shake my hand.

“‘Oh, you dont want to shake my hand?’. You're big leaguing me?

"That's f****d up man. Should I tell Vince and Steph you wont shake Randy Orton’s hand?"

The heart of the matter

According to Brad Shepherd of the No Holds Barred podcast, Orton received a 'tongue lashing', but is unlikely to receive a fine, suspension or other punishment.

“We know that Randy Orton was given a tongue lashing so to speak for his allegations that were brought up by Court Bauer and other writers chimed in as well — in regards to him exposing himself to new writers. So it looks like that’s as far as the company is going to take it. From an actually employee/contractor standpoint, that appears to be as far as it’s going.”

What's next?

Obviously, this sort of behaviour from Orton is unacceptable in WWE, as it would be in any working environment. Whilst some could argue that Orton should've been more heavily punished or even fired (like one would be in a 'normal' job), he's at least received some form of punishment, even if it's not enough.

Randy Orton is currently feuding with Jeff Hardy on SmackDown Live, with a leaked title-card implying that the two will face off at the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay per view.