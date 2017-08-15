WWE News: Will we see the "Demon King" at SummerSlam this Sunday?

Finn Balor will face off against Bray Wyatt at Summerslam.

Finn Balor's Demon King persona

What's the story?

During tonight's Raw, we saw a preview of SummerSlam when, following a backstage lot brawl between PPV opponents Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor, a match between the two was announced for that night.

When Wyatt pulled out the win and dumped some sort of red liquid on Balor after the match, we got our first clue that we'll be seeing Balor's alter-ego at the PPV this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

The feud between Balor and Wyatt started the night of the Superstar Shake-Up months ago, when Wyatt appeared on Raw and cut a cryptic promo against Balor. That was put on the backburner for a bit, as Balor went into a temporary feud against Elias Samson, while Wyatt worked a program against Seth Rollins.

Since coming back from a shoulder injury, fans have been wondering when they would see Balor's "Demon King" persona. Finn last used it against Rollins at SummerSlam a year ago.

The heart of the matter

While Balor has attempted to use his own "spooky" elements against Wyatt over the past few weeks - and getting the better of him - this was the first time Wyatt had turned the tables on him.

"This is what happens when you send a boy into the devil's world!"#RAW pic.twitter.com/EilPMO5QnF — WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017

Afterwards, Balor informed interviewer Charly Caruso, and the rest of the WWE, Universe that while Bray Wyatt has "him demons", Balor has his own.

What's next?

It's been a long time since we've seen Balor in the demon avatar, and this is the perfect set-up to return it.

Author's take

As a far as characters in wrestling, it's hard for me to root against either of these guys. And I hope that whoever wins and loses, both guys come out of this match with an interesting story to tell.