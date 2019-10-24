WWE News: William Regal announces a #1 contenders match for NXT

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 205 // 24 Oct 2019, 05:19 IST

The Gentleman Villian stacked the card for tonight's NXT

The reign of the Kabuki Warriors

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have been held by four separate teams since they were introduced. Bayley & Sasha Banks, the IIconics, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and now the Kabuki Warriors have built up quite a legacy for the championship already.

Asuka and Kairi Sane won the gold by defeating Bliss & Cross at Hell in a Cell when the Empress of Tomorrow spat green mist in the face of Cross. Since then, the champions have beaten Natalya & Lacey Evans and, more impressively, Becky Lynch & Charlotte.

The titles have traveled around the globe, but have yet to be defended on the Black & Gold Brand. However, that all changes next week.

Team Kick battles the Four Horsewomen on NXT

Last week, Tegan Nox was victorious in her return to the ring. Dakota Kai ran down the ramp to celebrate with her friend, but their fun was cut short by Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke. The Three Horsewomen strolled down ringside to let Nox know that she wasn't worthy of a title shot yet, with the Queen of Spades dismissing her win that night.

However, both Nox and Kai will get a shot at glory tonight when they face off against Shafir and Duke in tag team action. The winners of the match will face the Kabuki Warriors next week on NXT for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

William Regal made the announcement earlier today on WWE's various social media accounts. Nox and Kai could launch themselves into superstardom if they're able to defeat Shafir and Duke tonight. However, if the match should go the other way, three of the four Horsewomen could be draped in gold.

