WWE News: William Regal dances with No Way Jose, Kayla Braxton and referee at NXT house show

You cannot afford to miss this epic performance by William Regal at an NXT house show.

William Regal broke out a few cool moves at a recent NXT house show

What’s the story?

NXT General Manager William Regal broke into a jig alongside NXT Superstar No Way Jose, a referee as well as ring announcer Kayla Braxton.

Regal seemed to be on his way out the ring after addressing the crowd in attendance at the NXT house show in Sacramento when No Way Jose entered the fray and encouraged Regal to dance with him.

The NXT GM obliged and was then joined by a referee and Kayla Braxton. Fans can watch the video below:

In case you didn’t know…

Impromptu dance acts and spots of the sort are commonplace in the WWE and professional wrestling as a whole, with several notable performers such as Rikishi, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and R-Truth busting out their dancing shoes to entertain the fans.

Besides, most fans would recollect Regal’s hilarious dance segment with Cryme Tyme back in the day.

The heart of the matter

William Regal has been commended for his work as the General Manager of the WWE’s NXT brand since assuming the position not only by the vast majority of pro-wrestling pundits but also by several fans as well.

The NXT house show in Sacramento saw the British legend electrify fans once again by unexpectedly letting his dance moves do the talking after just having spoken to the fans in attendance.

Besides, Regal was joined by Kayla Braxton and a referee, performing alongside No Way Jose.

What’s next?

William Regal will be at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III -- one of the most important events for the NXT brand this year -- on August 19th.

Author’s take

William Regal has always been the master of enthralling the audience in a subtle manner nonetheless.

In my opinion, he’s the perfect role model for an aspiring on-screen WWE GM, and his authoritative nature and stronghold over the order and decorum on screen truly gives an authentic feel to the role of a professional wrestling brand’s General Manager.