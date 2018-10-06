WWE News: William Regal reserves high praise for Mae Young Classic match

The NXT GM is impressed!

What's the story?

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal had some high praise for one particular second round Mae Young Classic match which took place over the course of this week.

In case you didn't know...

The second edition of the WWE Mae Young Classic was announced by the company in April of 2018 and much like the inaugural tournament, 32 of the very best female competitors from all around the world were confirmed to take part on this year's show.

The first two competitors for the Mae Young Classic II were revealed to be former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn and NXT sensation Rhea Ripley who were later joined by the likes of Io Shirai, Meiko Satomura, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Xia Brookside, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Jinny, Killer Kelly, the returning Toni Storm, and several other notable names from all around the globe.

The first round of the MYC 2 saw the likes of Satomura, Taynara Conti, Deonna Purrazzo, and Nicole Matthews book their places in the second round of the tournament, whereas the likes of Rachel Evers, Ashley Rayne, Allysin Kay, and Priscilla Kelly headed home real early.

The heart of the matter

WWE NXT General Manager and Professional Wrestling veteran, William Regal had some high praise for the recently concluded Mae Young Classic Round 2 match between Meiko Satomura and Mercedes Martinez.

Regal stated on Twitter that 20 years from now there will be certain matches which will be watched by people in order to study the detailed art of Professional Wrestling and a particular Pro Wrestler and claimed that the bout between Meiko Satomura and Mercedes Martinez was one of them.

Below is William Regal's full tweet:

There are certain matches that will be watched in 20 years and the people who know, understand and study the detailed art form that pure competitor Pro Wrestling can achieve will look back on and recommend to study. This match was one of them. Brilliant. https://t.co/RtvxwKdj4t — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 4, 2018

What's next?

After defeating Mercedes Martinez in an instant classic in the second round of the on-going MYC 2, Japanese sensation Meiko Satomura will lock horns with Lacey Lane in the third round of the tournament.