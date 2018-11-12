×
WWE News: William Regal reveals devastating neck injuries in shocking X-Ray

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.61K   //    12 Nov 2018, 10:04 IST

Image result for William Regal performance center

What's the story?

William Regal had a long, illustrious career that has seen him work with the very best in the business. Like every superstar who made it as big as he did in the WWE, it naturally came with a sacrifice and that sacrifice not only involves spending less time with family and friends to be on the road, but also putting their bodies on the line.

In a surprising tweet, William Regal posted an X-Ray of his neck, revealing the devastating damage taken throughout the years.

In case you didn't know...

William Regal may not have reached main event status, but that doesn't change the fact that he's had a very prominent role to play. He was an integral part of the Attitude Era and even the Ruthless Aggression era.

As with any superstar, age takes a toll on the body and on the Christmas of 2013, had his retirement match against Cesaro. Since then, he's had a few major roles in WWE.

The first role is him being NXT's on-screen General Manager (and a very good one at that). The second role is him being a trainer in the Performance Center and it is vital as he not only has a huge say in WWE tryouts and who gets selected, but he also happens to be a scout.

The heart of the matter

William Regal sent out a clear message to the young wrestlers of today, seemingly targetting those who risk their bodies at a young age to perform unnecessary spots and try to get the crowds behind them.

WWE is known to use a more "conservative" and safer style of wrestling in order to ensure that their talent has more long-term sustainability. While this may not be as entertaining in-ring as styles outside, it certainly does make a lot more sense.

What's next?

William Regal will continue his prominent role in WWE's Performance Center in Orlando. Hopefully, he'll pass down to the talent he trains the knowledge of how devastating the wrestling business can really be on one's body if they don't slow down.

