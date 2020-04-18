WWE News - Women's Championship match confirmed for Money in the Bank 2020

The championship match is set to take place in three weeks!

Can Bayley walk out of the PPV as the SmackDown Women's Champion?

​ WWE Money in the Bank

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Tamina squared off against Sasha Banks to solidify her claim at the Blue brand's Women's Championship. Although Bayley made several attempts to turn the match in favor of her best friend, Lacey Evans attacked the SmackDown Women's Champion to even up the odds for Tamina.

Courtesy of the assistance provided by the Sassy Southern Belle, Tamina went on to defeat Banks and earned the right to face The Role Model for the title. It is now confirmed that next month, at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Tamina.

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Since winning the title back from Charlottle Flair in October, Bayley has been unstoppable as the SmackDown Women's Champion. At WrestleMania 36, she defended her title in a fatal five-way elimination match, also involving Sasha Banks, Tamina, Lacey Evans, and Naomi. Although The Legit Boss was eliminated from the battle by Evans, she would attack her in the concluding moments of the title match, thereby allowing Bayley to pin her and retain the gold.

The Role Model escaped with the SmackDown Women's Championship from WrestleMania 36 owing to the help of Sasha Banks. She tried to utilize her to get rid off of Tamina as well but the Sassy Southern Belle ruined her plans.

Will Bayley be able to walk out of Money in the Bank as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Or, will we see Tamina win her first championship in WWE?

We need to wait three more weeks to find that out.