WWE News: Women's Number 1 Contender Triple Threat Announced For SmackDown Live

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
269   //    06 Jan 2019, 06:08 IST

A new number one contender to be revealed
A new number one contender to be revealed

What's the story?

WWE has officially announced that there will be a number one contender's Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella taking place on SmackDown Live this Tuesday, where the winner will challenge Asuka for the Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

The 32nd annual Royal Rumble will be taking place in Phoenix, Arizona this year. It will be the second consecutive Royal Rumble event to feature a 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

This match taking place on Tuesday's SmackDown will actually be a rematch of the Women's Championship match from last years SummerSlam, which was won by Charlotte. The now infamous match led to Becky Lynch's monster push that has made her the most popular women's wrestler in all of WWE and maybe wrestling.

The heart of the matter

After a Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella was teased this past Tuesday on SmackDown, WWE has now officially announced on Twitter that Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella will compete in a Triple Threat match this Tuesday on SmackDown Live, and the winner will challenge Asuka for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble. WWE Tweeted:

'' THIS TUESDAY: @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE vs. @CarmellaWWE! The winner will challenge @WWEAsuka for the #SDLive #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble! ''

What's next?

The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 27 at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

It should be interesting to see who will come out on top of the Triple Threat this Tuesday and challenge Asuka, as that superstar may or may not be allowed to enter the Royal Rumble match should they be unsuccessful. The addition of Carmella to the match was an interesting choice as she already holds the number 30 entrant spot in the women's Royal Rumble.

