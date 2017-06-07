WWE News: Women’s Money in the Bank Briefcase revealed

Which woman of SmackDown will walk away with this beautiful briefcase?

The First Women’s Money in the Bank Briefcase looks great

What’s the story?

On the latest edition of SmackDown Live, Commissioner Shane McMahon revealed the design for the Women’s Money in the Bank Match. The design is very similar to previous incarnations of the briefcase, except that their briefcase is white.

In case you didn’t know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, Carmella, Flair, Lynch, Natalya and Tamina all came out to participate in the Fatal 5-Way to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, the match never started as all five wrestlers attacked each other before the bell could ring.

Eventually, Shane came out and announced that all 5 women would compete in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The heart of the matter

During this segment, Lana asked Shane to be added to the Women’s Money in the Bank Match but was met with ridicule and criticism from Naomi. After Naomi explained how Lana hadn’t earned a spot in the match, Shane denied Lana’s request to participate in the Money in the Bank Match.

After Lana interfered in Naomi’s match earlier in the night, Naomi requested a match against Lana at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and will be defending her title against her.

This Women’s Championship Match at Money in the Bank increases the odds of the Money in the Bank Briefcase Winner cashes in at the show regardless of who wins the title match.

What’s next?

Tune in on Sunday, June 18, 2017, for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and see history in the making as the SmackDown Women’s Division fight for a chance to win the Money in the Bank Briefcase.

Author’s take

The Money in the Bank Briefcase’s design is perfect for the Women’s Division considering how the colours of the briefcase and the strap of the SmackDown Women’s Championship match.

With so many fantastic Money in the Bank Ladder Matches over the years, the Women of SmackDown have some work to do to live up to the legacy of this match. Hopefully, they put on the best match possible.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com