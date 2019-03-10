WWE News: Working with Ronda Rousey 'very different' says RAW Superstar

Ronda Rousey (left) received words of high praise from Bayley (centre)

What's the story?

Speaking to Newshub, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley opened up on several topics.

Bayley notably expounded upon working with reigning RAW Women's Champion 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey. Per Bayley, working with Ronda Rousey was very different -- as 'The Huggable One' insinuated that Rousey truly is an elite athlete.

In case you didn't know...

Former Strikeforce, as well as UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, is widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in Mixed Martial Arts history.

Rousey officially debuted as a WWE Superstar in January of last year, and has been wreaking havoc in the Women's Division ever since.

Similarly, as of this time, Bayley too is one of the top Superstars in the WWE Women's Division -- with both Bayley and Rousey having performed with one another inside the squared circle in the past.

The heart of the matter

Bayley insinuated that working with Ronda Rousey in the WWE was very different -- alluding that it may have to do with Rousey's elite athleticism.

Furthermore, speaking about the positive influence Rousey has brought about in the Women's Division as well as the WWE as a whole, Bayley added --

"Working with Ronda was very different. It was what I expected -- competitive and hard hitting. She is a different athlete -- a complete, elite athlete and I'm really glad I had that match with her."

"She has done so much for the women's division. She has brought a lot of new eyes and she has shown how tough we are. She is not the best but she is working hard to be the best."

What's next?

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Bayley & Sasha Banks) will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against the team of Nia Jax & Tamina, at WWE's Fastlane PPV on Sunday, March 10th.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of professional wrestling fans and experts believe that WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match which could possibly headline WrestleMania 35 this April.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's statements? Sound off in the comments!

