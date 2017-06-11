WWE News: WrestleMania 27 stadium set for demolition

The Georgia Dome is finally being demolished to make way for a green space and a new stadium.

The Rock returned at WrestleMania 27 at the Georgia Dome

What’s the story?

As per WSB TV Atlanta, The Georgia Dome, which hosted WrestleMania 27, is being imploded soon, with the date of implosion set for 20th November 2017.

The news and date of implosion have been confirmed in a statement by the CEO of the AMB group, Steve Cannon.

In case you didn’t know...

Georgia Dome is an iconic domed stadium situated in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The 80,000 seater stadium was opened in 1992 and has since served as the home stadium for the NFL team Atlanta Falcons as well as the Georgia State University team Georgia State Panthers Football.

Georgia Dome has also hosted several editions of WWE RAW and WCW Monday Nitro and was witness to the edition of WCW Monday Nitro where former Atlanta Falcons player Goldberg won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

The most significant Wrestling event to be hosted at the dome, however, was the 27th edition of WrestleMania, where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his return to the WWE as the host of the evening. The event was attended by 71,617 fans.

The heart of the matter

Georgia Dome is an iconic stadium, however, it has gone through significant wear and tear since its opening and has often been criticised for not having a retractable roof as well as for having a “dark and unwelcoming” atmosphere.

The stadium is 24 years old and is being demolished to make way for a 13-acre park to be built on the site. The park that will be constructed on the site of Georgia Dome will be known as the “Home Depot Backyard”.

Also read: 5 reasons WrestleMania should go to Minneapolis

A new stadium by the name of the Mercedez-Benz stadium will be opened in place of the Georgia Dome on 26th August, 2017 and will be the new home of the Atlanta Falcons. The Home Depot backyard will serve as a parking and tailgating area for the Mercedez Benz stadium on game days.

What’s next?

The new Mercedes-Benz stadium is expected to help the city of Atlanta in its candidacy for hosting more major events such as the Super Bowl, future WrestleMania editions as well as the World Cup.

Author’s take

The Georgia Dome has given the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia many unforgettable memories. However, all good things do come to an eventual end, and it is time for the Dome to make way for a newer, better stadium in its’ place.

Here’s hoping that the Mercedez-Benz stadium will be host to a lot more WrestleManias and other professional wrestling events in the future!

