WWE News: WrestleMania 34 surpasses attendance and profits of WrestleMania 30

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
157   //    12 Nov 2018, 22:37 IST

The Showcase of The Immortals
The Showcase of The Immortals

What's the story?

WWE took over New Orleans, Louisiana for WrestleMania week and the money made for the city has finally been revealed.

Governor John Bel Edwards said that WrestleMania 34 brought in $175 million with an attendance of 78,133 fans, surpassing the profits and attendance from WrestleMania 30.

In case you didn't know...

WWE held WrestleMania in New Orleans for the first time in 2014. The show emanated from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with an attendance of 75,167 and brought in $142 million for the city.

The heart of the matter

The following is an excerpt from WWE's press release regarding the success of WrestleMania weekend:

A record crowd of 78,133 fans from all 50 states and 67 countries attended WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza this past April, making it the highest-grossing entertainment event in the history of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Key highlights from the study include:

  • $175 million in direct, indirect and induced impact derived from spending by visitors to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34.
  • 77% of fans that attended WrestleMania were from outside the New Orleans region and stayed an average of 3.9 nights.
  • $22 million was spent on hotels and accommodations within New Orleans.
  • The economic impact derived from WrestleMania Week was equal to the creation of 1,583 full-time jobs for the area. 
  • $9.9 million was spent by visitors to New Orleans at area restaurants.

Since WrestleMania weekend has become a near-weeklong event, the financial impact WWE has on the host city has continued to increase in the last four years.

WWE Network subscriptions also reached 2 million combining paid subscribers and people using the free trial - a major increase from the 690,000 subscribers the company had for WrestleMania 30 when the network just began.

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 will take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey and emanate from Met-Life Stadium - the same stadium that hosted WrestleMania 29.

With the massive increase in profits between the two WrestleManias in New Orleans, WWE will be expected to surpass their profits from WrestleMania 29 week as well.

