WWE News: WrestleMania 35 opponents to team up on the next Monday Night RAW

Flair and Lynch will have to put their differences aside on the next edition of RAW.

WWE WrestleMania 35 opponents Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will have to put their differences aside when they team up to face the re-united Boss 'n Hug Connection on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The feud

One of the most personal rivalries of 2018 and 2019, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's feud began at Summerslam 2018, where the Queen captured the SmackDown Women's title.

Being attacked by Lynch post-match, this would be the start of the 'The Man' character, as Lynch would show a new side, that would see her defeat Flair for the gold at Hell in a Cell.

After winning the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble, Lynch would go on to defeat both Charlotte (who had once again regained the SmackDown Women's title), and then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35, to win both titles.

The match

Flair and Lynch will face Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on the show, just days ahead of two huge title matches at Clash of Champions.

At the Pay Per View, Flair will try to break her record and become a ten-time WWE Women's Champion when she takes on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title.

On the RAW side of things, Becky Lynch will put her gold on the line against Sasha Banks, in the Boss' first title match since returning from her hiatus.

What's next?

WWE Monday Night RAW will take place at the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and will feature a guest appearance by 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Clash of Champions will take place on September 15th at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be aired live on the WWE Network.

