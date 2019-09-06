WWE News: WrestleMania main-eventer removed from roster; now listed as former Superstar

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey last appeared on WWE television in April 2019 when she faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history.

The UFC Hall of Famer needed to take a break from in-ring competition following the event due to a serious injury to her hand, while she also said that she was hoping to start a family.

Despite not featuring in any storylines over the last five months, it had been expected that Rousey would return to the company one day, especially as WWE confirmed earlier this year that her contract expires in 2021.

Now, in a surprising development, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” has been removed from the list of ‘Current Superstars’ on WWE.com and she is now listed among a list of former Superstars on the ‘Alumni’ page.

Ronda Rousey as part of the Alumni section

Ronda Rousey’s WWE legacy

In January 2018, Ronda Rousey appeared at the end of the women’s Royal Rumble and pointed towards the WrestleMania sign. Later that night, it was announced that she had signed a deal with WWE.

Two months later, she joined forces with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H & Stephanie McMahon in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 34.

Although her early promo work was often criticised, the majority of fans and WWE legends were very impressive with her in-ring capabilities, with Hall of Famer Jim Ross even going as far to say that she produced one of the greatest wrestling debuts of all time.

Ultimately, if Rousey really is done with WWE, she will be remembered for elevating the women’s division to a place where it had never been before – the WrestleMania main event – and for taking part in a lengthy storyline with Becky Lynch which often blurred the lines between reality and fiction.

