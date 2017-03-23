WWE News: Wrestling fraternity reacts to the sad demise of Jim Ross' wife

Good Ol JRs little Angel is no more.

Jan Ross was 55 years old.

Jim Ross dropped the tragic news on Twitter that his wife, Jan Ross has passed away at the age of 55. As we had reported earlier, Jan met with an accident while she was returning home from the gym on Monday. A car rammed into her Vespa from the back and the impact of her fall led to multiple fractures in her skull as she wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Jim Ross posted this heartbreaking tweet while announcing her demise:

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

The wrestling fraternity is saddened by the loss and took to social media to deliver their condolences to Jim Ross in these testing times:

We are beyond saddened to hear of the passing of Jan Ross, wife of the legendary @JRsBBQ. Our deepest condolences to the entire family. RIP. — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2017

I am so sorry Jim. Praying for you through this difficult time. Love you. Rest In Peace Jan. https://t.co/BvM5r3dRJ4 — Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) March 23, 2017

#JanRoss was my definition of a "cool chick". Always fun to chat with about music & Ill never forget her smile. My prayers to her & @JRsBBQ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 23, 2017

Very sorry my friend. She was a great woman, always smiling & always positive. God bless you & your family. RIP https://t.co/E0IUK4p0BW — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 23, 2017

Condolences to Jim Ross. Strength to him in this horrible time. — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 23, 2017

#JanRoss was ALWAYS very nice to me and Devon. Met her at WWF NY in 2000. My deepest condolences to @JRsBBQ and his family. GOD BLESS. — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 23, 2017

@JRsBBQ so sorry for your loss — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 23, 2017

Nothing but thoughts and prayers to @JRsBBQ and his family tonight — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) March 23, 2017

My dear friend @JRsBBQ I remember the night you met Jan in West VA like it was yesterday. We are all here for you in this tragedy. #JanRoss — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers out for JR. Can't begin to imagine what he's going through. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 23, 2017

Sending love and prayers your way https://t.co/9GAxDvpcJo — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) March 23, 2017

Prayers up 4 you n your entire family! #RIPJan RT @JRsBBQ: A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 23, 2017

My heart breaks for my friend Jim Ross tonight. His lovely wife Jan has passed away. God please strengthen him in this time of grief. — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 23, 2017

Sad news reported by TMZ that Jan Ross, Jim Ross's wife has passed away. Condolences to the family. — Honky Tonk Man® (@OfficialHTM) March 23, 2017

@JRsBBQ I'm so sorry to hear this. So much love sent out to you and your family. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 23, 2017

I'm so sorry @JRsBBQ Jan was such a beautiful soul. So sweet & loving to everyone. My heart & prayers are with you. Heaven got a true angel. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 23, 2017

I feel heartbroken for @JRsBBQ and his family. Jan was one of the warmest, kindest people I've ever met. My prayers for the Ross family. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 23, 2017

@JRsBBQ I'm so sorry for your loss. — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) March 23, 2017

