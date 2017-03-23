WWE News: Wrestling fraternity reacts to the sad demise of Jim Ross' wife
Good Ol JRs little Angel is no more.
Jim Ross dropped the tragic news on Twitter that his wife, Jan Ross has passed away at the age of 55. As we had reported earlier, Jan met with an accident while she was returning home from the gym on Monday. A car rammed into her Vespa from the back and the impact of her fall led to multiple fractures in her skull as she wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Jim Ross posted this heartbreaking tweet while announcing her demise:
The wrestling fraternity is saddened by the loss and took to social media to deliver their condolences to Jim Ross in these testing times:
We at Sportskeeda extend out heartfelt condolences to the WWE Legend in this tough times. We can’t even imagine the pain he would be going through right now and pray for that god gives him the fortitude to deal with the loss.