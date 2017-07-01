WWE News: Wrestling legend parts ways with WWE
British wrestling icon finishes his stint as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.
What’s the story?
Former British wrestler and trainer John Miller, who went by the ring name Johnny Saint, has left the WWE, where he was a coach at the WWE Performance Center.
In case you didn’t know...
76-year-old Saint began his wrestling career way back in 1958 in England, where he eventually became the British Lightweight Championship and won the World Lightweight title ten times. Saint was an amateur boxer before switching over to wrestling, and became one of the most celebrated British wrestlers of all-time.
The Man of a Thousand Holds, as he was nicknamed, wrestled in Japan with the Michinoku Pro Wrestling promotion, and also had a brief stint with the Chikara promotion in the USA.
The heart of the matter
The Englishman from Manchester had a stint as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in March of last year, before embarking on a six-month spell at the Performance Center in December, 2016.
Fellow Brit and NXT General Manager, William Regal, confirmed the news of the departure of Saint from the Performance Center. He heaped praise on the veteran trainer, as did several other wrestlers who trained and worked with Saint at the Performance Center.
Reactions
Author’s take
Going by the tributes from various wrestlers who’ve trained under him in the last six months, Johnny Saint has had a huge influence in his short spell at the Performance Center. He is a British wrestling icon and it’s a pity that the American audience didn’t get to watch him wrestle in his prime. We, at Sportskeeda, wish Mr Saint the best in his future endeavours!