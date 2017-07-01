WWE News: Wrestling legend parts ways with WWE

British wrestling icon finishes his stint as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

by nishant.jayaram News 01 Jul 2017, 09:10 IST

Johnny Saint (L) alongside fellow British wrestlers Robbie Brookside (C) and William Regal (R)

Former British wrestler and trainer John Miller, who went by the ring name Johnny Saint, has left the WWE, where he was a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

76-year-old Saint began his wrestling career way back in 1958 in England, where he eventually became the British Lightweight Championship and won the World Lightweight title ten times. Saint was an amateur boxer before switching over to wrestling, and became one of the most celebrated British wrestlers of all-time.

The Man of a Thousand Holds, as he was nicknamed, wrestled in Japan with the Michinoku Pro Wrestling promotion, and also had a brief stint with the Chikara promotion in the USA.

The Englishman from Manchester had a stint as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in March of last year, before embarking on a six-month spell at the Performance Center in December, 2016.

Johnny Saint is leaving today after his six months at @WWEPerformCtr.A treasure for everyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 30, 2017

Fellow Brit and NXT General Manager, William Regal, confirmed the news of the departure of Saint from the Performance Center. He heaped praise on the veteran trainer, as did several other wrestlers who trained and worked with Saint at the Performance Center.

Idols. Mentors. Friends. A post shared by KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@kassius.ohno) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Gutted this fella is leaving.

If you'd told me I as a kid that I'd one day be coaching for the WWE with Johnny Saint I'd never believed it! pic.twitter.com/vtFbEd9C1R — Johnny Moss (@Johnny_Moss) June 30, 2017

Thank you master and True warrior Johnny Saint for everything!!! Hope see you soon!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YLYjtsIFRx — Adrian Jaoude (@adrianjaoude) June 30, 2017

Dreams in this job can vary. One of my dreams was to show Johnny Saint how much he means to us. Job done. #Legend pic.twitter.com/Pm6QF3Wo5J — Robby Brookside (@RobbyBrookside) June 30, 2017

Be grateful for what you already have while you pursue your goals. Thank you Johnny Saint for allowing us to borrow you @WWEPerformCtr pic.twitter.com/AXDZggmQxW — D.A. Brewer (@DABrewerWWE) June 30, 2017

Love Johnny Saint. I've learned so much from him. — Kenneth Johnson (@WeazyWoo) June 30, 2017

Going by the tributes from various wrestlers who’ve trained under him in the last six months, Johnny Saint has had a huge influence in his short spell at the Performance Center. He is a British wrestling icon and it’s a pity that the American audience didn’t get to watch him wrestle in his prime. We, at Sportskeeda, wish Mr Saint the best in his future endeavours!