WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to Brian Christopher Lawler's passing

Brian Christopher passed away at the age of 46

On Sunday, 29th of July, former WWE star, Brian Christopher Lawler, son of the WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, passed away. He had been rushed to a local hospital after being found in his jail cell having attempted to commit suicide.

Unfortunately, Lawler did not recover from his injuries in hospital and passed away at the tender age of 46.

He had been arrested a few days previously when the police charged him with Driving Under the Influence. It was not his first run-in with the police, as Lawler had previously faced issues with addiction. Jerry 'The King' Lawler had in prior circumstances, reportedly tried to help his son with his fight against his demons, but unfortunately was not able to help him in this instance.

While in the Memphis jail cell, he tried to commit suicide. He was found and taken to the hospital in 'dire' circumstances, but to no avail.

The wrestling world poured out onto social media to make their feelings known with regards to his passing.

Along with Lawler, 29th of July also saw the passing of two WWE Legends, Brickhouse Brown, and Nikolai Volkoff. Brown at first apparently passed away on the 20th of July, 2018, from prostate cancer. However, he woke up during the night and even told his mother that he was hungry. Unfortunately, his recovery was not meant to last, and he passed away on the 29th, Sunday.

Nikolai Volkoff had been released from the hospital after having been treated for dehydration and other issues there. Unfortunately, at the age of 70, he passed away in his own home.

Let's see how the wrestling world reacted in this time of mourning.

Jim Ross, who had been alongside Jerry 'The King' Lawler for many years on the commentary table wished them well.

Two men from different generations of wrestling industry both extremely successful careers have left us unfortunately. I knew Brian during my WWE years & shared lots of laughs with him. My deepest sympathies to the families & friends of #BrianChristopher & #NikolaiVolkoff - RIP — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 29, 2018

.@WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher has passed away. https://t.co/etqwccoDy0 — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2018

Two shots to My childhood today. First with Nikolai, and now #brianchristopher. I loved #Toocool ... I used to dance along to @TheScotty2Hotty and #grandmastersexay all the time. RIP. #wwe — Mike Rome (Austin R) (@MikeRomeWWE) July 29, 2018

Incredibly sad news about the passing of Brian Christopher. A tragic loss of life. Both @StephMcMahon and I are thinking of Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family this evening. https://t.co/Siqrx5Vt1c — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2018

My deepest condolences go out to the family & friends of Brian Lawler, aka Brian Christopher, after his passing today. Jeff & I worked with Brian & @TheScotty2Hotty for a year straight when we started in @WWE. He was SO talented.. We learned from him. Godspeed, Grandmaster Sexay. pic.twitter.com/r5l42sK0wg — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2018

RiP my brother. You were always a good friend & treated my with respect. I love you #BrianLawler #wwe #toocool — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) July 29, 2018

Rest In Peace

Nikolai Volkoff

Brian Christopher

Brickhouse Brown

Each in their own way contributed to this world of wrestling that we inhabit, and have left memories that will last. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) July 29, 2018

RIP Brian Christopher. I think I had every piece of Too Cool merch in 2000. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 29, 2018

Tonight in #NXTPhoenix we paid tribute to Brian Christopher and Nikolai Volkoff. pic.twitter.com/Cge7RE5nfY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 30, 2018

Very sorry to learn of the passing of Brian Christopher. Brian had so much talent, such great charisma. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/steWChlQ1I — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 29, 2018

I did not know Brian Christopher. He was fired from WWE the day I did my Invasion run in, in Calgary, and returned on my last day on the main roster, again in Calgary. An amazing coincidence. #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 29, 2018

Very sorry to hear about the passing of Nikolai Volkoff & Brian Christopher. I never met Brian, but Nikolai was a very nice man. RIP pic.twitter.com/AMAOZdcg6o — Sam Roberts (@notsam) July 29, 2018

Brian Christopher’s top rope leg drop always looked awesome. pic.twitter.com/0xoJR9T1ep — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 29, 2018

Brian Christopher was like the nicest guy backstage when I met him. Too Cool was like the guys I was so happy to see when I was a kid watching them dance around.



Thanks for putting a smile on my face.#RIPBrianChristopher pic.twitter.com/kWU3vWZvLt — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 30, 2018

My heart is heavy for Jerry Lawler and his family learning the news of Brian Christopher’s passing. My thoughts, condolences and prayers to their entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/LrUz4N58Du — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 30, 2018

Sadly, Nicolai, Brickhouse Brown & Brian Christopher all have passed. Unimaginable pain for @JerryLawler My heart goes out to him. Very sad day for the business I love. 😔 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) July 29, 2018

Rest Easy Brian Christopher. Many Days and Nights of laughter. Thanks for the Entertainment!! — Shannon Moore (@TheShannonBrand) July 29, 2018

RIP Brian Christopher thank you for always stealing the show my brother only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 29, 2018

RIP Brian Christopher today is a sad day in wrestling — Dylan Bostic (@Dylan_Bostic) July 29, 2018

Saddened To Hear Of The Passing Of Brian Christopher Nikolai Volkoff & Brickhouse Brown Today. May God Bless Them! RIP🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 29, 2018

So saddened to hear about Brian Christopher. I worked with him for many years and we shared lots of laughs together. Condolences to @JerryLawler & rest of family. What a hard day!!! RIP Brian 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5rvUarJnhu — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) July 30, 2018

Sorry to hear the passings of Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher and Brickhouse Brown. A very sad day in the history of Sports Entertainment. #RIP — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 29, 2018

Godspeed, Brian Christopher. May you rest well. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 29, 2018

RIP Brian Christopher. Gone way too soon. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) July 30, 2018

Jerry Jarrett's statement on the death of Brian Christopher. Reveals that Brian was kept alive long enough to his Jerry Lawler to kiss him goodbye. Such a sad situation. pic.twitter.com/VOgIuXhNzt — Old Chunk Of Coal (@ian_stewart7) July 29, 2018

This day only getting worse. RIP Brickhouse Brown and Grand Master Brian Christopher. Sincerest Condolences to the King! 🙏 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) July 29, 2018

