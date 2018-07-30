WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to Brian Christopher Lawler's passing
On Sunday, 29th of July, former WWE star, Brian Christopher Lawler, son of the WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, passed away. He had been rushed to a local hospital after being found in his jail cell having attempted to commit suicide.
Unfortunately, Lawler did not recover from his injuries in hospital and passed away at the tender age of 46.
He had been arrested a few days previously when the police charged him with Driving Under the Influence. It was not his first run-in with the police, as Lawler had previously faced issues with addiction. Jerry 'The King' Lawler had in prior circumstances, reportedly tried to help his son with his fight against his demons, but unfortunately was not able to help him in this instance.
While in the Memphis jail cell, he tried to commit suicide. He was found and taken to the hospital in 'dire' circumstances, but to no avail.
The wrestling world poured out onto social media to make their feelings known with regards to his passing.
Along with Lawler, 29th of July also saw the passing of two WWE Legends, Brickhouse Brown, and Nikolai Volkoff. Brown at first apparently passed away on the 20th of July, 2018, from prostate cancer. However, he woke up during the night and even told his mother that he was hungry. Unfortunately, his recovery was not meant to last, and he passed away on the 29th, Sunday.
Nikolai Volkoff had been released from the hospital after having been treated for dehydration and other issues there. Unfortunately, at the age of 70, he passed away in his own home.
Let's see how the wrestling world reacted in this time of mourning.
Jim Ross, who had been alongside Jerry 'The King' Lawler for many years on the commentary table wished them well.
