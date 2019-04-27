WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to NXT referee's horrific injury

Disclaimer: The following article contains graphic photos and/or videos. Proceed at your own risk.

Wishes have poured in from several Superstars

What's the story?

WWE NXT referee Tom Castor recently suffered a broken leg while officiating a match between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze at an NXT live event in Omaha.

A string of wrestling personalities come out and have extended their support to the injured referee on social media.

In case you didn't know...

A fan-made video from the event shows Breeze attempting a move on The Dream, but ended up hitting Castor after Dream dodged the move. Although the proceedings must have been planned previously, they didn't go as expected, and Castor suffered an injury in the middle of the ring.

He proceeded to make the three count, while still being in excruciating pain, courtesy the horrific injury. Castor was immediately provided medical attention post-match. Several wrestling personalities took to social media and extended their support to the injured referee. It's worth noting here that Castor continued to officiate the match even after his leg got all twisted up.

Here's a picture that shows Tom Castor making the three count at the end of the bout.

Scary news out of #NXT live event.

At tonight's #NXTlive event in #Omaha, referee #TomCastor suffered a broken leg during the main event between #VelveteenDream and #TylerBreeze.

Broke his leg and still went on with the show and counted out Tyler Breeze #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/Lx1YFLZVLp — Wrestling Backstage Report (@pwguru65) April 26, 2019

Here's a look at how Castor suffered the injury. The video seems to have been taken by a fan at ringside, and shows the exact moment when Castor's leg got twisted up.

This ref busted his ankle and still rolled over and made the final count for the pin he is the biggest bad ass of wrestling!!! #NXTOmaha pic.twitter.com/5LsFlBSlNn — THE Nardawg (@nardawg360) April 26, 2019

The heart of the matter

Several wrestling personalities, including the likes of The Velveteen Dream, Tommy Dreamer, Zelina Vega, and Hurricane Helms, gave their best wishes to the referee, lauding him for his brave demeanour

The Dream posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle, addressed to Castor. Dream stated that the referee has been an integral part of NXT over the course of the past two years, and is known for his punctuality and kindness. He added that Tom is always willing to sacrifice his health for the sake of entertaining the WWE Universe.

The Revival's Scott Dawson went a step ahead and offered to help Castor deal with the injury, via a wholesome tweet.

There aren’t too many that ‘love the business’ left. He’s one. Tell him to let me know how I can help. Gotta TRY to keep the love alive. https://t.co/1CUdf5ug35 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 26, 2019

.@tomcastorWWE is the epitome of professionalism and that was evident last night when he broke his leg during a match but didn’t let that interfere with his job. That man loves what he does. Speedy recovery, my man. The #wwenxt universe loves you. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 26, 2019

WOW!!!!! @tomcastorWWE is a beast!!!!! Speedy recovery my friend. Totty, Tubby, Phoebe and Pickles send their kitty love ❤️ https://t.co/1ioW2fQmWB — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 26, 2019

Wow! That’s passion! That’s dedication! That’s being just damn tough! Much respect to you @tomcastorWWE! Get well soon my friend. https://t.co/S3tzFemHOJ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 26, 2019

WWE ref Tom Castor suffered a gruesome leg break but still called the end of the matchhttps://t.co/pz3LY8GEJP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2019

Well, there was a time I wanted to smother @tomcastorWWE for snoring too loud, I am glad I didn’t as seeing he reffed a match(and finished it!!) with his leg completely broken I would’ve been annihilated by this terminator. Speedy recovery bud. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 26, 2019

You have my thoughts Tom! pic.twitter.com/32vGTrZPJv — Beast Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 26, 2019

What's next?

Hopefully, Tom Castor makes a swift and successful recovery from his injury. Sportskeeda team wishes Castor a speedy recovery!