WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to NXT referee's horrific injury
Disclaimer: The following article contains graphic photos and/or videos. Proceed at your own risk.
What's the story?
WWE NXT referee Tom Castor recently suffered a broken leg while officiating a match between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze at an NXT live event in Omaha.
A string of wrestling personalities come out and have extended their support to the injured referee on social media.
In case you didn't know...
A fan-made video from the event shows Breeze attempting a move on The Dream, but ended up hitting Castor after Dream dodged the move. Although the proceedings must have been planned previously, they didn't go as expected, and Castor suffered an injury in the middle of the ring.
He proceeded to make the three count, while still being in excruciating pain, courtesy the horrific injury. Castor was immediately provided medical attention post-match. Several wrestling personalities took to social media and extended their support to the injured referee. It's worth noting here that Castor continued to officiate the match even after his leg got all twisted up.
Here's a picture that shows Tom Castor making the three count at the end of the bout.
Here's a look at how Castor suffered the injury. The video seems to have been taken by a fan at ringside, and shows the exact moment when Castor's leg got twisted up.
The heart of the matter
Several wrestling personalities, including the likes of The Velveteen Dream, Tommy Dreamer, Zelina Vega, and Hurricane Helms, gave their best wishes to the referee, lauding him for his brave demeanour
The Dream posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle, addressed to Castor. Dream stated that the referee has been an integral part of NXT over the course of the past two years, and is known for his punctuality and kindness. He added that Tom is always willing to sacrifice his health for the sake of entertaining the WWE Universe.
The Revival's Scott Dawson went a step ahead and offered to help Castor deal with the injury, via a wholesome tweet.
What's next?
Hopefully, Tom Castor makes a swift and successful recovery from his injury. Sportskeeda team wishes Castor a speedy recovery!