WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to women headlining WrestleMania 35

This match is bound to tear the house down

What's the story?

WWE recently made a huge announcement, stating that the Raw Women's Title triple threat match is going to headline WrestleMania 35.

Several wrestling personalities have reacted to the announcement, and have shared their opinions on social media.

In case you didn't know. . .

WWE recently announced that the Raw Women's Title triple threat match, featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, will headline The Show of Shows.

This is going to be the first time that women will headline a WrestleMania. The Women's Revolution that kicked off years ago will reach its pinnacle on April 7th, when 80,000 fans would witness these three women go at it inside the squared circle.

The buildup to this match started way back at WrestleMania 34, with Ronda Rousey making her thunderous debut and Charlotte Flair breaking Asuka's undefeated streak. Becky Lynch's sudden rise to the top as 'The Man' forced WWE to insert her into the originally planned WrestleMania match between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. The immense star power in this match could be one of the major reasons why WWE decided to make it the headliner at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

As soon as the announcement was made, several wrestling personalities took to Twitter to share their reactions.

The main event of #WrestleMania...

For all the dreams, the hopes, the struggles, the work.

Where they belong.

Where they deserve to be.

Congratulations. #EarnedNotGiven https://t.co/gd5nkevxn2 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 25, 2019

I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn’t deny me any longer. It’s an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN pic.twitter.com/XKRhMNdz5A — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 25, 2019

It’s been my...it’s been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 25, 2019

🙌🏼 love!! Soooo exciting! (Loudly start blastly Beyoncé Who run the world? Girls!) ;) N https://t.co/Dbcg34EoOn — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 25, 2019

Congratulations to the entire women’s roster and everyone involved to make this a reality! Congratulations ladies on making history! https://t.co/a9ffjtnWSy — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) March 25, 2019

Play ladies play! :-) It’s the first time ever but it won’t be the last time :-) https://t.co/Q2nlYbpXvk — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 25, 2019

😩YES!!! Congrats to all ladies involved and every other lady on the roster in WWE and NXT who continue to flourish and show the world that the female superstars are a force to be reckoned with 🔥♥️ @WWE https://t.co/lWjxrSh2Ra — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 25, 2019

What's next?

History is going to be made at the 35th edition of Wrestlemania. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are fully capable of tearing the house down and we might see them doing exactly that. This match, if done right, could end up being the greatest women's match in WrestleMania history.

What are your thoughts on women headlining a WrestleMania for the first time? Are you pumped up to see this match close the show? Sound off in the comments!

