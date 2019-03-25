×
WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to women headlining WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
229   //    25 Mar 2019, 23:04 IST

This match is bound to tear the house down
This match is bound to tear the house down

What's the story?

WWE recently made a huge announcement, stating that the Raw Women's Title triple threat match is going to headline WrestleMania 35.

Several wrestling personalities have reacted to the announcement, and have shared their opinions on social media.

In case you didn't know. . .

WWE recently announced that the Raw Women's Title triple threat match, featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, will headline The Show of Shows.

This is going to be the first time that women will headline a WrestleMania. The Women's Revolution that kicked off years ago will reach its pinnacle on April 7th, when 80,000 fans would witness these three women go at it inside the squared circle.

The buildup to this match started way back at WrestleMania 34, with Ronda Rousey making her thunderous debut and Charlotte Flair breaking Asuka's undefeated streak. Becky Lynch's sudden rise to the top as 'The Man' forced WWE to insert her into the originally planned WrestleMania match between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. The immense star power in this match could be one of the major reasons why WWE decided to make it the headliner at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

As soon as the announcement was made, several wrestling personalities took to Twitter to share their reactions.


What's next?

History is going to be made at the 35th edition of Wrestlemania. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are fully capable of tearing the house down and we might see them doing exactly that. This match, if done right, could end up being the greatest women's match in WrestleMania history.

What are your thoughts on women headlining a WrestleMania for the first time? Are you pumped up to see this match close the show? Sound off in the comments!


Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
