WWE News: Wrestling world reacts to women headlining WrestleMania 35
What's the story?
WWE recently made a huge announcement, stating that the Raw Women's Title triple threat match is going to headline WrestleMania 35.
Several wrestling personalities have reacted to the announcement, and have shared their opinions on social media.
In case you didn't know. . .
WWE recently announced that the Raw Women's Title triple threat match, featuring Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, will headline The Show of Shows.
This is going to be the first time that women will headline a WrestleMania. The Women's Revolution that kicked off years ago will reach its pinnacle on April 7th, when 80,000 fans would witness these three women go at it inside the squared circle.
The buildup to this match started way back at WrestleMania 34, with Ronda Rousey making her thunderous debut and Charlotte Flair breaking Asuka's undefeated streak. Becky Lynch's sudden rise to the top as 'The Man' forced WWE to insert her into the originally planned WrestleMania match between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. The immense star power in this match could be one of the major reasons why WWE decided to make it the headliner at WrestleMania.
The heart of the matter
As soon as the announcement was made, several wrestling personalities took to Twitter to share their reactions.
What's next?
History is going to be made at the 35th edition of Wrestlemania. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are fully capable of tearing the house down and we might see them doing exactly that. This match, if done right, could end up being the greatest women's match in WrestleMania history.
What are your thoughts on women headlining a WrestleMania for the first time? Are you pumped up to see this match close the show? Sound off in the comments!