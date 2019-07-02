WWE News: WWE 24/7 Championship taken from R-Truth under chaotic circumstances

R-Truth

What's the story?

If there has been one Championship segment which has been the highlight of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown over the past few months, it is the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Two Superstars, in particular, have made the segments regarding the 24/7 Championship their own in the past months and they are R-Truth and Drake Maverick.

Drake Maverick was present at WWE RAW today on his honeymoon with his wife. He was not supposed to go for the WWE 24/7 Championship as his new wife gave him a choice between herself and the Title.

However, before the end of the night, Maverick went for the Championship after all -- what's more, he was successful.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth made Drake Maverick's life hell three weeks ago. He went to Maverick's wedding. Maverick had won the Championship from him on the prior to that after dressing up as Carmella.

There, R-Truth took revenge by pinning Maverick during his wedding. Maverick made things worse for himself by chasing after R-Truth instead of staying with his wife.

As a result, his wife took offence and even asked for a divorce. Since then, Maverick has been miserable saying that his life was ruined.

The heart of the matter

For the first time in a long time, it appeared that Maverick was happy spending time with his wife, but she had forbidden him from attempting to get the title.

R-Truth made things difficult for him, by taunting him.

This would come back to bite him, as before the night was over, Maverick ignored his wife and attacked R-Truth. He was able to pin hiim to get the title, before grabbing his wife's hand and running away.

What's next?

Drake Maverick is going on a honeymoon. It could easily happen that R-Truth follows him there as well.