WWE News: WWE accidentally confirms return for WrestleMania 35?

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.26K   //    15 Mar 2019, 01:11 IST

The Demon King's return confirmed?
The Demon King's return confirmed?

What's the story?

Finn Balor may have lost the Intercontinental Championship to Bobby Lashley but WWE does seem to have some major plans for the former IC Champion.

As highlighted by a fan on Twitter, WWE's new WrestleMania 35 advertisement on the WWE Network may have possibly spoiled the return of the Demon King character.

In case you didn't know...

Balor won the IC title at Elimination Chamber on February 17th, however, his reign was shortlived as he lost the strap on the most recent episode of Raw.

The first-ever WWE Universal Champion was rumored to put the title on the line in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 35. Those plans, however, have naturally changed considering the events from Raw.

As for the Demon King, Balor last donned the persona at SummerSlam 2018 when he took on Baron Corbin in a winning effort. The paint has remained in the closet ever since but WWE may be planning on getting it out now for the biggest PPV of the year.

The heart of the matter

An advertisement released on the WWE Network today revealed Finn Balor in his Demon King avatar, He was flanked by Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey on the promotional poster.

You can check out the screenshot of the advertisement below:


WWE has been apprehensive about unleashing the Demon character and have often saved it for special occasions. Balor has never lost a singles match as the Demon King, which was one of the reasons why he didn't get the alluring character back for his Universal title match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

What's next?

The former Bullet Club leader may have lost the IC title but that could be a blessing in disguise. The apparent return of the Demon coupled with backstage reports certainly points towards WWE having something exciting in store for Balor at WrestleMania 35.


We still don't know what these 'big plans' are at the moment or who he will face at 'Mania but we'll surely keep you updated as always.

What do you think does the WWE have chalked up for Balor? You know where to jolt down your opinions.




Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Wrestling mark, Melophile, Red Devil, Underachieving Oversleeper.
