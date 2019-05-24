WWE News: WWE advertisement reveals popular faction's long-awaited reunion

Yes indeed!

What's the story?

WWE will be returning to Tokyo, Japan next month for two special live events and the company has already released details regarding the match cards for both nights.

Among the matches and appearances confirmed for the shows, WWE listed the reunion of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, which will happen on the first day.

The company has also listed massive matches for Alexa Bliss and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In case you didn't know...

The Japenese market is a huge avenue for WWE as the East Asian fans are known to be extremely passionate towards pro wrestling. One of WWE's biggest rivals, NJPW has dominated the wrestling scene by consistently putting out highly entertaining events over the years.

It has now become a yearly tradition for the WWE to organize two stacked live events in Japan with establish local talents and this year is expected to be no different.

The heart of the matter

The line-ups for both nights include a host of eye-catching matches that are bound to satisfy the fervent Japenese fans.

Check out the listings below (via WrestlingInc):

June 28th (Friday)

Seth Rollins vs, Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Universal Championship Match)

The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) vs. The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship Match)

Samoa Joe vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet

The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode

AJ Styles, Karl Anderon and Luke Gallows (The Club) vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin

June 29th (Saturday)

AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss (Triple Threat for the Raw Women's Championship)

Cesaro vs. Ricochet

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins (Raw Tag Team Championship Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode

Including special appearances from Kairi Sane, The IIconics and Samoa Joe.

What's next?

The cards are subject to change as there are weeks of WWE Programming and PPVs before the Tokyo event that could potentially alter the final line-up.

Nonetheless, it would be great to see The Club back together for one night, which could possibly be their last reunion as Gallows and Anderson are rumoured to leave WWE after their current contracts expire soon.

It's also encouraging to see WWE have faith in Alexa Bliss' fitness as the Goddess will compete in two high-profile title matches. Also, keep an eye out for Joe vs. Cesaro vs. Ricochet. That would be fire!

The Japanese fans are in for a treat.