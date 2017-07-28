WWE News: WWE and NXT stars wish Triple H a happy birthday

In honor of his birthday, what are YOUR favorite Triple H moments?

Happy birthday, Triple H!

What's the story?

For long time wrestling fans (such as myself) it's hard to fathom that Triple H - the multi-time World Champ, the force behind NXT, The Cerebral Assassin, The Game-ugh - is turning 49 years old today.

But, he is, and both the WWE and the rest of the wrestling world are sending him their best wishes.

In case you didn't know...

John Michael Levesque - aka Hunter Hearst Helmsley - was born on July 27th, 1969. Since then, he's been a founding member of both D-Generation X and Evolution and a sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer.

He also used to be called Terra Ryzing, which is the third dumbest wrestling name of all time (behind Damon Striker and Sexton Hardcastle).

While he has his detractors, Trips is a pretty well-liked guy in both the professional wrestling community and fan community. In fact, the fan community over at /r/squaredcircle on Reddit sent him a fruit basket to thank him for his part in NXT:

The heart of the matter

So, needless to say, the birthday wishes came from both the pros and the fans:

First, we have this video message from the NXT Crew and Shawn Michaels, posted by NXT Head Coach Matt Bloom:

Dear @TripleH,

A message from @WWENXT and @ShawnMichaels.

Enjoy your birthday and send us any left over cake! pic.twitter.com/6fc2R0c4W4 — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) July 27, 2017

There was also this tweet from former Smackdown/current NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo:

Happy Birthday to the man instrumental in bringing me to @WWENXT @TripleH ???????? #WeAreNXT — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 27, 2017

And Hunter's wife, Stephanie McMahon...

Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017

Hunter's father-in-law Vince McMahon...

He’s a champion in the ring, in the office and as a father. Happy birthday to my son-in-law, @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/6IW7VSDukr — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2017

Mojo Rawley also wanted to wish The Game a good one:

and plenty of others wishing the man a happy 49th. Just like us.

What's next?

Triple H's 50th birthday? Maybe that's the year we'll see him in the Hall of Fame? Who knows?

Author's take

I'm lucky to be old enough to remember Triple H in WCW, so I kind of grew up watching Hunter's career from almost the beginning. I suspect he's going to be with us for a long time and I'm glad he's been a force for creativity and the guys working the indie scene and giving them a chance to shine.

From all of us at Sportskeeda... Happy birthday, Paul.