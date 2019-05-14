WWE News: WWE announce name, venue, and date for PPV in Saudi Arabia

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 424 // 14 May 2019, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Super ShowDown moves to Saudi Arabia

What’s the story?

WWE are set to hold yet another pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia this year, and it will be called WWE Super ShowDown. The PPV will take place on June 7th, Friday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE have already held two PPV's in Saudi Arabia, and they were called WWE Greatest Royal Rumble and WWE Crown Jewel. Both the PPV's were held in 2018 and in June, WWE head back for the 3rd one.

WWE Super ShowDown was the name of the pay-per-view the company held in Australia last year. That was the first ever PPV to be held in the continent, and it looks like Super ShowDown will become a yearly PPV with the venues changing based on the schedule.

The heart of the matter

WWE Universe must be relieved to that the pay-per-view will be known as WWE Super ShowDown and not WWE Sand of Time as it was first rumoured to be. The PPV will be held on June 7th, Friday in Jeddah.

WWE.com's statement read:

The Saudi General Sports Authority will host WWE Super ShowDown at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. AST.

What’s next?

WWE are currently on tour in Europe and will be heading back to the USA only after 17th May. The schedule is jam packed for the superstars right now with a live show almost every other day.

Before the Saudi Arabian PPV, WWE also have Money in the Bank coming up on 19th May – almost a day after the stars return from the tour of Europe! And then within 2 weeks, they will be back on the plane, traveling to Jeddah for WWE Super ShowDown!