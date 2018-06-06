WWE News: WWE announced two huge fatal four-way matches for next week's Raw

The go home episode of Raw before Money in the Bank is looking stacked!

Next week's episode of Raw is shaping up to be a fantastic show

What's the story?

It will be the final episode of Raw before Money in the Bank next week and WWE are pulling out all of the stops since they've announced two huge fatal four-way matches that will definitely have an impact on the momentum of the Superstars involved heading towards the PPV on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor was the man who stood tall over Kevin Owens this week after he was able to climb the ladder, retrieve the briefcase and potentially foreshadow events that could take place at Money in the Bank in just over a weeks time.

Despite his actions, it's Braun Strowman who is the current favourite to win the match since he's the biggest and most dominant Superstar to ever step into the annual match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The women of Raw have also stepped up their game in recent weeks, but after Alexa Bliss left her team high and dry because of a potential injury and Natalya was hurt in her match with Nia Jax, there could be a late shuffle in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The heart of the matter

Next week on Raw, there is an opportunity for one of the Superstars of these matches to take all of the momenta into the event when they collide in two separate fatal four-way matches.

Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Balor and Strowman step into the ring just six days before they will be looking to climb the ladder and become Mr. Money in the Bank, but this time it will only be bragging rights on the line.

The women will also have their chance to show the WWE Universe some of the action that they will need to be prepared for next Sunday night when Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and Natalya will do battle with the winner taking all of the momentum into just the second Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in history.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax will also be face to face for the final time less than a week before the former UFC Champion makes her televised singles match debut when she fights Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Next week's episode of Raw has the feel of a go home episode.

Who do you think will have all of the momentum heading into Money in the Bank? Have your say in the comments section below!