WWE News: WWE announcer says she escaped abduction attempt

Kayla Braxton

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton recently took to Twitter to address a scary situation that she faced.

Braxton asked her followers to be careful while picking up taxies, adding that a guy tried to abduct her at the airport.

Kayla Braxton joined WWE NXT's broadcast team three years ago. Ever since then, she has been a mainstay in the promotion and can be regularly seen conducting backstage interviews with WWE Superstars. Before signing with NXT, she had her own entertainment segment on WESH 2 News in Orlando, Florida. When Braxton was just 17, she spoke in front of then President George W. Bush at the White House.

According to Kayla, a man who was posing as her driver tried to pick her up at the airport. Thankfully, she sensed that something was off about him, and decided not to get inside the car.

She proceeded to warn her Twitter followers with regards to picking up Uber or Lyft taxies.

Ladies be careful at the airports when picking up Uber or Lyft. There's people tricking women into thinking they're their ride and abducting them. A guy just tried it with me and I knew immediately what he was up to. Be aware and take all necessary precautions. It's a scary world.

Here's a list of precautions one should take to avoid being on the receiving end of such a situation (Courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

* Use the Uber app to check the license plate and be sure it matches the actual car.

* Verify the person driving looks the driver's photo in the app.

* Ask the driver who they are picking up, rather than just giving them your name.

* If you're travelling alone, ride in the back seat instead of the front. If there is an emergency you can exit on either side of the car, and it gives both parties more personal space.

* It's also a good idea to share trip details with a friend or family member before getting in the car.

Thankfully, Kayla Braxton came out of the ordeal unscathed and a possible tragedy was averted. Sportskeeda suggests readers to keep note of the points mentioned above and always remain vigilant while entering a cab.