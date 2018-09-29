WWE News: WWE announces Batista's return for huge reunion at SmackDown 1000

Welcome home Evolution (and Dave Batista as well)

WWE SmackDown is all set to celebrate its 1000th episode on the 16th of October, 2018 and ahead of the massive celebrations which are set for next month, we now know for a fact that legendary faction Evolution will reunite next month at SmackDown 1000.

During its tenure with the WWE from 2003-2005, Evolution was mainly a part of the red brand of Monday Night Raw and was quite arguably one of the most vital parts of WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era almost 15 years ago.

At the peak of its original existence, Evolution consisted of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, 14-time World Champion Triple H, 13-time World Champion Randy Orton, and 6-time World Champion Batista, as all four men represented four different generations.

Throughout Evolution's initial stint, the faction dominated Monday Night Raw with all four men capturing every single available championship on the red brand, with Triple H winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Orton as the Intercontinental Champion, whereas, Flair and Batista represented as World Tag Team Champions.

SmackDown 1000 will also mark Evolution's first reunion since 2014 when the group reconciled as heels for the first time in seven years, as they engaged in an absolutely heated rivalry against The Shield. However, on the 16th of October, Evolution will not only marks its first get-together in four years but will also officially make their SmackDown debut, as they get set to appear on the blue brand for the very first time.

With WWE announcer Mike Rome announcing Evolution's reunion in a recently released clip on WWE's official YouTube channel, it also means that former World Champion and Hollywood icon, Dave Batista will make his return to the WWE for the first time since 2014.

As aforementioned, SmackDown 1000 will take place on the 16th of October in Washington, D.C. and thus far, this remains as the first and foremost big announcement that has been made for the show as Evolution is now all set to make things a lot more interesting and memorable, to say the least.