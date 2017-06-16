WWE News: WWE announces first four names for the upcoming Mae Young Classic

A former US Marine, a Powerlifter, a Mexican veteran and a UK Champion have been confirmed to take part in the upcoming tournament

Mae Young Classic will take place this summer

What’s the story?

WWE confirmed that Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Toni Storm and Princesa Sugehit will participate in the upcoming Mae Young Classic Tournament, on their official website. Lacey Evans and Sarah Logan have wrestled a few matches in NXT whereas Toni Storm is currently signed to PROGRESS Wrestling, while Princessa Sugehit is a professional wrestling veteran from Mexico.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE is going to hold a 32-women tournament on July 13th and 14th. The upcoming tournament will be a step forward in the ongoing women’s revolution in WWE and should assist the company in expanding their women’s division in all three brands.

The heart of the matter

Lacey Evans is a former U.S. Marine and has been a part of the Performance Center since April 2016 and recently made appearances on NXT tapings.

Sarah Logan has made quite a few appearances on NXT in past few months and has been trained by the former WWE superstar Taka Michinoku. She has competed in various independent promotions under the ring name Crazy Mary Dobson.

Toni Storm hails from New Zealand and is the current PROGRESS Women’s Champion. Just 21 years of age, Storm has already wrestled in more than thirteen countries and is one of the favourites to win the whole tournament already.

Princessa Sugehit is a Mexican grappling expert who will bring twenty years of in-ring experience to the Classic. She has previously performed for CMLL and AAA which are the top most promotions in Mexico.The inclusion of the 36-year-old luchadora will bring a unique flavour to the summer tournament.

It was previously announced that the tournament will involve participants from 17 different countries.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic will be held at Full Sail University on 13th and 14th of July.

WWE will confirm more participants in the upcoming weeks. Other names that are expected to be a part of the tournament are Kairi Hojo, Thea Trinidad, Zha Xia, Io Shirai, Mary Kate, Danielle Kamela, Kimber Le, Taynaro Melo and Victoria Gonzalez.

Author’s Take

WWE seems to be focused on assembling talent from all across the globe to deliver an exhilarating tournament. A similar strategy was employed by the promotion for last year's Cruiserweight Classic.

The announcement of the first four names has kickstarted the buildup to the much-awaited Mae Young Classic and assured a unique mix of professional wrestlers who are very capable of delivering excellent matches.