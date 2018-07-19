WWE News: WWE announces four new Mae Young Classic competitors

The second edition of the Mae Young Classic promises to be a good one

What’s the story?

As confirmed by WWE and Sporting News, four more WWE NXT superstars have now been announced for the upcoming second edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament, which takes place later this summer.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament took place in the summer of 2017 with 32 of the very best women from around the world and the Independent circuit competing against each other in order to decide the inaugural winner of the MYC.

Several top female superstars such as Candice LeRae, current NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Toni Storm, Piper Niven, and eventual tournament winner Kairi Sane, were all part of the first ever Mae Young Classic Tournament.

The heart of the matter

Following the official confirmation of the likes of Io Shirai, Kaitlyn, Jinny and several other top female superstars, WWE has now confirmed four new WWE NXT superstars in the form of Deonna Purrazzo, Tegan Nox, Reina Gonzalez, and Jessica Elaban, who have now all been added to work the upcoming second annual edition of the Mae Young Classic.

Having previously worked under WWE on a few sporadic occasions, former ROH and Stardom superstar Deonna Purrazzo is the latest recruit at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On the other hand, Wales native Tegan Nox (popularly known as Nixon Newell) was initially set to compete in the inaugural MYC edition, but eventually missed out on the tournament due to a knee injury which she suffered right before the tapings.

Whereas, the likes of Reina Gonzalez, who competed in the first Mae Young Classic, and Jessica Elaban, who is also another NXT rookie, will be joining the official line-up for the second annual Mae Young Classic.

What’s next?

The second edition of the WWE Mae Young Classic will take place on the 8th-9th of August at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

