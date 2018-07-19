Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: WWE announces four new Mae Young Classic competitors 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
606   //    19 Jul 2018, 15:33 IST

The second edition of the Mae Young Classic promises to be a good one
The second edition of the Mae Young Classic promises to be a good one

What’s the story?

As confirmed by WWE and Sporting News, four more WWE NXT superstars have now been announced for the upcoming second edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament, which takes place later this summer.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE’s inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament took place in the summer of 2017 with 32 of the very best women from around the world and the Independent circuit competing against each other in order to decide the inaugural winner of the MYC.

Several top female superstars such as Candice LeRae, current NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Toni Storm, Piper Niven, and eventual tournament winner Kairi Sane, were all part of the first ever Mae Young Classic Tournament.

The heart of the matter

Following the official confirmation of the likes of Io Shirai, Kaitlyn, Jinny and several other top female superstars, WWE has now confirmed four new WWE NXT superstars in the form of Deonna Purrazzo, Tegan Nox, Reina Gonzalez, and Jessica Elaban, who have now all been added to work the upcoming second annual edition of the Mae Young Classic.

Having previously worked under WWE on a few sporadic occasions, former ROH and Stardom superstar Deonna Purrazzo is the latest recruit at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. On the other hand, Wales native Tegan Nox (popularly known as Nixon Newell) was initially set to compete in the inaugural MYC edition, but eventually missed out on the tournament due to a knee injury which she suffered right before the tapings.

Whereas, the likes of Reina Gonzalez, who competed in the first Mae Young Classic, and Jessica Elaban, who is also another NXT rookie, will be joining the official line-up for the second annual Mae Young Classic.

What’s next?

The second edition of the WWE Mae Young Classic will take place on the 8th-9th of August at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
Mae Young Classic Kairi Sane Shayna Baszler
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
WWE News: WWE announce a second Mae Young Classic Tournament
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Four huge names confirmed for Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces Mae Young Classic 2018 details
RELATED STORY
Press Release: WWE Announces Mae Young Classic 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Diva's Champion Kaitlyn returning for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT star confirmed for Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
Predicting the participants in the 2018 Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
From The WWE Rumor Mill: Possible date for WWE's second...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge name confirmed for Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Up and coming British Superstar possibly...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us