WWE News: WWE announces Mae Young Classic 2018 details

The dates, location, and ticket sale details have been unveiled!

WWE has announced the Mae Young Classic 2018 dates, venue and ticket release!

WWE has today announced that the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament - with details of the dates, location and ticket sale all being unveiled. The second ever Mae Young Classic will take place on Wednesday, August 8th and Thursday, August 9th from Full Sail University and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history in Mae Young, took the wrestling world by storm in 2017 when it showcased a plethora of female talent.

While the tournament was won by Kairi Sane, runner-up Shayna Baszler has gone on to become NXT Women's Champion and several other names such as Tessa Blanchard and Toni Storm have only gone on to further prove themselves as top talents since.

The first tournament showcased many other names who have broken through onto WWE television such as Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai, Kavita Devi, Taynara Conti, Sarah Logan and Candice LeRae.

The second will once again feature 32 of the top female competitors from 12 countries participating in a single-elimination tournament.

Triple H commented:

“We are thrilled to once again present the Mae Young Classic and provide a global showcase for 32 of the top female talent from around the world. Last year’s event was a significant milestone in WWE’s Women’s Evolution, and I am confident this year’s event will break even more barriers.”

There is no word yet on when the tournament will air on the WWE Network but it's thought that it will be broadcast later this summer.

WWE's announcement confirmed the dates for the Mae Young Classic 2018 as Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 9 and the venue as Full Sail Live, the home of NXT, in Orlando, Florida - with tickets available tomorrow at 10 am ET/7 am PT via www.nxttickets.com.

WWE added that additional information on Mae Young Classic 2018 will be announced in the coming weeks.