WWE News: WWE announces new match on the card for Extreme Rules

WWE adds new match to Extreme Rules. Here is the updated card for the RAW brand-exclusive Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Things are gonna get Extreme this June!

What’s the story?

The WWE has announced a new match for the upcoming RAW brand-exclusive Extreme Rules pay-per-view that goes down this June 4th.

WWE has announced via its official social media handle a matchup that’ll see Sasha Banks team up with Rich Swann in order to take on the team of Alicia Fox and Noam Dar.

In case you didn’t know...

Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox are presently involved in a feud against one another on Monday Night RAW, with Fox pinning Banks clean on a recent episode.

Nevertheless, Banks got back at her rival, defeating Fox on the May 22nd episode of RAW.

The heart of the matter:

Following her aforementioned victory over Fox, Banks was involved in a segment with Noam Dar, wherein the Boss would push Dar to the mat, only to be attacked from behind by Alicia Fox.

Sasha Banks is a former 3-time WWE RAW Women’s champion and despite rumours rife in the professional wrestling community about her potentially turning on her friend Bayley while the latter was the RAW Women’s champion, said heel turn never came to fruition.

Besides, Bayley dropped the title to Alexa Bliss at Payback and the Bliss vs Bayley saga continues for now, with the two of them set to duke it out for the RAW Women’s Championship in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match at Extreme Rules this June 4th.

In lieu of that, the WWE has booked Banks in the feud against Alicia Fox and Noam Dar, besides securing the Boss a partner in Rich Swann. Below is the updated card for Extreme Rules-

#1 Fatal 5-Way Match (to determine the number-1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

#2 Raw Women’s Championship Match (Kendo Stick on a Pole Match)

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

#3 WWE Intercontinental Championship Match (title can change hands on a disqualification)

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

#4 The Raw Tag Team Championships Match (Steel Cage Match)

The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

#5 WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Submission Match)

Neville vs. Austin Aries

#6 Rich Swann and Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

What’s next?

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann will compete against Alicia Fox and Noam Dar at the upcoming RAW brand-exclusive Extreme Rules PPV at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

Author’s take:

Sasha Banks is one of the most talented performers in the WWE today, bar none.

Now granted that the Boss has a score to settle with Alicia, what with their rivalry turning bitter with the day, however, the 25-year-old technical savant has greater things in store for her in the months to come.

I fully expect Sasha Banks to be back in the WWE RAW Women’s Championship picture sooner rather than later.